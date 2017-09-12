Harry’s the hero as juniors impress at Bognor

This year’s junior championship at Bognor Golf Club was a hotly-contested 36-hole scratch event with the lead changing hands at least three times on the back nine of the last round.

In the morning round Jake Stoneham posted a nett 72 after being four over after the first two holes with Katie Field two shots back and Harry Isham and Harry Malin five back.

Stoneham just caught the trees and finished with a bogey and Isham’s par was good enough for him to be crowned this year’s junior club champion.

The afternoon round unfolded with Field leading on the 12th tee from Malin and Jake Stoneham, but a double bogey put her back and she ended third.

Stoneham and Isham were level ahead of the last hole. Stoneham just caught the trees and finished with a bogey and Isham’s par was good enough for him to be crowned this year’s junior club champion.

A new competition, the Members’ Handicap Champion Cup, was played this year and champion this year was Charlie Broggi, who scored a personal-best nett 63 in the morning followed by nett 65 in the afternoon to win by staggering ten shots.

The day finished with Harry Malin thanking David Isham, the tournament sponsor who supplied the prizes and provided lunch for all the players.

The John Penn Trophy was again generously sponsored by John Penn, who has supported the junior section for many years.

Harry Isham found his form again with 41 points (gross 71) and finally made his goal of category-one player. In runners-up spot was Katie Field, fresh from county girls week in which she represented Sussex against four other counties.

Third was Jasper Marshall in his first ever competition, having only just joined Bognor. There were nearest-the-pin prizes for the fifth and tenth holes won by Field and Isham.

Isham used this win to inspire him to a third-place finish in the Sussex under-15 championships at West Hove. His 75 gross was only two short of the winner’s score.

One of the oldest trophies played for in the Bognor junior calendar is the Pittam Trophy, started by Jack and Christine Pittam more than 40 years ago and carried on by the family in memory of them.

The competition was tough this year but coming out on top was the winning machine that is Harry Malin with 39 points off his six handicap, closely followed by Katie Field on 38. Jake Stoneham played his back nine in level par, scoring 37 for third spot.

Best front nine prize went to Field, best back nine was by Reuben Austin, scoring 22 points in his first competition. Nearest the pin on the fifth was Field, who is an a rich vein of form.

Bognor seniors knockout final saw Simon Gear just pip Phil Connisbee to first place. The contest went to the 19th hole, with the lead never more than one either way. The competition attracted more than 80 players, who kicked off the marathon event last April.

The seniors’ Autumn Texas Scramble, attracted 88 players in teams of four. In a close contest the difference between first and second came down to 0.6. Players deserved credit as the weather was appalling for most of the day.

Scores: 1 Malcolm Dodds, Nigel Wainwright, Brian Wolstencroft, Steve King 55.4; 2 Paul Archer, Roger Leverton, Phil Lee, Eric Payne 56; 3 Trevor Ridgers, Bryan Boustead, Alistair Murray, Donald McLeod 58.2.

Bognor seniors hosted Southwick Park. The weather was glorious and it paid dividends for Bognor as they ran out 4-2 winners, with some large wins posted.

It was good to see Mike Oates returning to his 2014 form in completing the front nine in a gross 37, with Oates and partner Bob Lee, recently returned from serious back injury, taking a seven-hole lead into the back nine.

Results: Chris Hickling & Terry Kuhler won 4&2, Mike Oates & Bob Lee won 6&5, David Turner & Richard Kaemena won 7&6, Steve King & Mick Matthews won 6&4, Barry Ingate & Frank Hodder lost 2&1, Peter Bell & Ken Catt lost 6&5.

CHICHESTER

Fifty-seven Chichester veterans turned out to play in the inaugural Rob Baldwin Trophy competition.

Norman Moore gave a brief resume of the many enjoyable years Rob had playing with the vets’ section at Chichester GC. After Rob died , his family donated the trophy as a lasting tribute to him.

The winner was David Galloway (38pts). Eight players came in with 37, so places were decided on countback. Prizes were awarded for the first six places.

Results: 1 David Galloway 38pts, 2 Paul Compton 37, 3 Nigel Wood 37, 4 Brian Melbourn 37, 5 Campbell Goldsmid 37, 6 Graham Probert 37.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray seniors headed up to The Dyke’s course, inland from Hove, and it was enveloped in thick low cloud and the start of the match had to be postponed.

The clouds lifted and the course eventually offered great views of the coast.

Cowdray had won the home leg 6-2 and match manager Derek Smith was keen on them gaining a rare away win.

Smith and Alan Gormley both played superbly, scoring two under gross for the first nine holes and level gross for their round, for a 6&5 win for Cowdray.

Robin Phillips and Brian Carpenter won the next match 3&2 and similar good Cowdray performances followed.

In the fifth match out Cowdray’s Richard Burden had a run of six successful long pressure puts to save or win the holes which resulted in the Cowdray pair winning a very tight match one up against a strong Dyke pairing.

With just two losses from Cowdray’s tail-end, a 5-3 win was secured, their third on the road in a month.

Results: Derek Smith & Alan Gormley won 6&5, Robin Phillips & Brian Carpenter won 3&2, Tony Pike & Roy Penrose lost 5&4, William Hunter & Peter Burton won 2 up, Mike Hughes & Richard Burden won 1 up, Dave Gaff & Mark Kelly won 2&1, Nick Austin & Gordon Kendall lost 1 down, Graham Nicholls & Barry Overington lost 3&2

At home to Hindhead, Cowdray seniors were out to make amends for a 6-2 defeat at Hindhead in June.

With partner Dave Tilley, Cowdray’s new match manager for this fixture, David Wickham, had a battle royale against Hindhead captain Mark Riley and vice-captain Lorne Magory.

There was fine golf played by all four players and an honourable half was agreed on the 18th.

Alan Gormley, partnered by Robin Phillips, putted magnificently and was only one shot over gross par when they secured victory by 4&3.

Seniors’ captain Mike Hughes and Nick Austin were in fine form against a strong Hindhead pair, with Austin in fine putting form for most of the round and Hughes stepping in to hole a number of key putts on the latter holes for a 4&2 win.

Mike King and Peter Hallt maintained their winning partnership with a 5&4 win. Hallt has lost only one of 14 matches this year.

Mark Kelly and Brian Brockhurst halved but the remaining three Cowdray pairs all won one up. Terry Adsett beat Hindhead’s Joe Barrett 3&1 and the result was Cowdray’s biggest margin of victory anyone could remember, 8-1.

Results: David Wickham & Dave Tilley Halved, Alan Gormley & Robin Phillips won 4&3, Mike Hughes & Nick Austin won 4&2, Mike Kind & Peter Hallt won 5&4, Mark Kelly & Brian Brockhurst halved, Graham Nicholls & Mike Holden won 1 up, Barry Overington & Gary Strowbridge won 1 up, Bruce Spooner & John Wheelhouse won 1 up, Terry Adsett won 3&1.

Cowdray ladies had an exchange day at Milford Golf Club – when 35 ladies played an individual Stableford with hidden pairs. Everyone enjoyed the day and after golf had lunch and prize giving on the patio.

Results: 1 Barbara Smith (35pts) and Jane Holden (34); 2 Fiona Sapsworth (38) and Ann Robinson (31); 3 Tessa Stockwell (33) and Janice Leath (32); Nearest the pin - Gaynor Dudman; Nearest the line - Tessa Stockwell.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!