Heffron impresses England boxing coaches

St Gerards Boxing Club starlet Holly Heffron has taken another positive step on her pugilistic pathway as she enters the next stage of her development in gaining her full England vest.

The 14-year-old travelled to Burmantofts Boxing Club, Leeds, for the first step in being assessed by the England team’s advanced coaches to see if she was suitable for progression into the national squad for international competition.

This young girl who came to our doorstep around three years ago is looking at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as her goal and we both believe she can do so it – she is such a unique talent. Gerry Lavelle

Heffron and St Gerards coach made the trip north with her parents, staying overnight ready for the early morning training camp.

The day was long and energy-sapping for Holly and included lots of technical work and associated sparring at her relative age and weight category.

Lavelle said: “Holly was magical as I knew she would be, and stood out in all the assessment. Her sparring was amazing and she was in total control of her sparring partners – the edge was clear to see.

“She actually had to be told to hold back on her power base by one of the advanced coaches.”

Heffron and Lavelle thanked the England coaches for their time and effort and received some very positive feedback,but only time would tell if she had managed to get to the next stage.

Lavelle said: “Lo and behold a few days ago Holly and her mum Tracey received an email from the England team selection squad for the pathway talented boxers, saying she had gained a much sought-after place on the next level of assessment, taking her closer to her eventual goal of boxing for her country.”

In September she has to attend another assessment day, this time with the fully competitive junior England squad, training alongside them and also participating in full sparring sessions with those active England boxers.

Lavelle and St Gerards coach Jon Mills insist Heffron fully deserves this recognition for all the hard work,determination, healthy living and effort she puts into this sport.

Lavelle said: “This young girl who came to our doorstep around three years ago is looking at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as her goal and we both believe she can do so it – she is such a unique talent.

“We first spotted Holly at one of our open day sessions at Go Active, then run by CDC, now Everyone Active, where she entered the hallowed ring for the first time on the mitts with us both and we told her mum Tracey she had so much natural talent. We invited her to our club.

“It was some time before she turned up for her first session, as she is also an avid footballer and county athlete. When she did make the decision to join our club, we all knew it was the right one.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!