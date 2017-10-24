Herbert lands national Mazda championship

A fantastic weekend’s racing at Donnington Park saw Luke Herbert claim his hard-earned 2017 Mazda Supercup championship title.

The Chichester speed ace started the weekend 13 points ahead of his main rival Tom Roche, which meant he still had to work hard to win the championship.

The team have all worked incredibly hard over the season to help Herbert on the way to victory and are all looking forward to celebrating at the awards ceremony next month.

A second-place finish in the first of three races put him in an even better position but his title still depended on him finishing the next race within four places of Roche.

Herbert achieved this but still needed a clean race on the Sunday – an exclusion would have resulted in the title being lost.

He finished Sunday’s race in sixth place and took his place on the top of the podium.

The title win would not have been possible without sponsors SRC Recycling, Chichester Watersports, McEwan Wealth Management and ACC Tyres.