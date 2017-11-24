Herts broken by Chichester hockey stars

It was a fine week for Chichester Hockey Club.

Highlights included the men’s first XI hitting six past West Herts, the ladies’ seconds winning well at Horsham and the juniors enjoying success at tournaments.

Three minutes later, Chichester added their sixth with a shot from Luke Emmett being saved, popping in the air and falling to Alex Baxter, who converted.

Chichester 6 West Herts 2

Conference East

Chichester got the better of bottom side West Herts in a match they were desperate to win after a recent struggle to pick up points.

Early on Jamie Whitehouse found Ollie Baxter with a strong pass in space in the D and Baxter expertly deflected the ball through the keeper’s legs for the opener.

Chichester started to create a number of clear chances but were unable to capitalise. But ten minutes later Tim Ehret found was on the end of a well-worked passing move to finish.

The second half started with West Herts pushing and the Chichester defence found themselves under pressure a few times, but were able to absorb the pressure and counter-attack and it wasn’t long before Alex Pendle pounced on a rebound to tap in.

West Herts were able to capitalise on a well-worked long corner that whistled into the top corner.

Pendle responded ten minutes later after Alex Messanger turned the ball over high up the pitch and fed him. With three players and a keeper to beat, Pendle sauntered into the D and wound up an almightly strike that went in the top corner of the goal with the keeper helpless.

The next goal came from a defence-splitting pass from Dan Brook that saw Ollie Baxter neatly deflect the ball into the path of Pendle, who at full pelt reverse-stick crossed to Ehret, who arrived just in time to lob the keeper.

Chichester were unable to keep out a second from West Herts at a short corner.

This was a good result featuring some excellent goals for the home side but there is still room for improvement. This Saturday they go to Richmond (6pm) in their last game before the mid-season break.

Chichester: A Baxter, Thakore, Sparshott, Palmer, Pacanowski, Messenger, Holton, Henn, Gibbons, Emmett, Brook, Barlow, Pendle, Ehret, Baxter, Whitehouse.

Horsham 4s 0 Chichester Ladies 2s 3

Chichester travelled to Horsham in form they haven’t shown for a couple of seasons.

They dominated the early possession but slipped every now and then when the home side put a few passes together.

Chi were working hard and attacked at every opportunity. Some excellent passing from Sarah Jessop and Jenna Greenway gave forwards Lindsay Hauxwell and Rachael Trent various chances to score. Trent took one such chance – the Horsham defence gave the ball away and she pounced and went into the D and struck the ball past the keeper.

Chi’s defence were always in control and Claire Young in goal backed them up.

The second goal came from Hauxwell – as she hit the ball the Horsham keeper was wrongfooted and the ball went in off the pads.

Hard work from the wide midfielders Alex Hurd and Harriet Gray meant it was hard for Horsham to gain momentum and soon Trent and Hauxwell set up Jessop who, as she dived, hit the ball past the home side’s keeper giving her no chance.

It was 3-0 at half-time.

Horsham did rally and were awarded some penalty corners, one of which Austin saved off the line. Chichester had about 70 per cent possession and deserved to score more goals.

This was a strong steady performance and Chi gosecond in the league behind Middleton.

Chi ladies: Claire Young, Jackie Baxter, Tracy Austin, Vicky Oliver-Catt, Cheryl Parrott, Sarah Jessop, Rachael Trent, Alex Hurd, , Jenna Greenway, Harriet Gray, Lindsay Hauxwell.

South Downs 0 Chi Ladies 3s 2

Chichester travelled to Steyning to play South Downs on a chilly and drizzly morning.

Chichester were a little sluggish off the line, holding the majority of possession during the first half, but were unable to convert pressure into goals. Chichester’s strong defence stopped South Downs’ attacking efforts in their tracks.

Chichester had a better start to the second half with Charlotte Stemp stealing the opposition’s push-back which set up anattack on goal that was finished by Molly Fulcher.

This gave the visitors confidence and energy to keep up the pressure and Gemma Warr won a one-on-one with the goalie, earning the team their second goal in quick succession.

Chichester’s defence kept the South Downs forwards at bay, keeping a clean sheet to the end.

Chichester threes host Brighton & Hove fifths on Saturday with the hope of holding on to top spot.

Chi Ladies 3s: O’Callaghan, Stemp C, Goddard, Warr, Stemp B, Woods, Fulcher, Harriman, Balkyte, Overton Smith, Carter, Mundy.

* It was a busy Sunday for Chichester Hockey Club’s juniors with two teams at Portsmouth and four teams at Hurstpierpoint College at the Ron Easton Tournament.

All played some fantastic hockey and Chi’s under-12 boys won their area age group and go on to the final in February.