Hockey: Club’s ladies notch a top treble

Not one, not two but three Chichester ladies’ teams enjoyed success in the latest round of hockey matches.

Here are the reports, along with news of the men’s first team’s latest game.

It’s been a brilliant start for the girls, who have scored 39 goals in their opening four games.

Brighton Ladies 2nds 0 Chichester Ladies 4

Sussex Premier

Chichester Ladies beat their toughest opponents to date, Brighton, to make it four wins out of four.

In the first half the defence were taking no prisoners, with Claire Goodger-Greenway and her solid defence of Sally Bradley, Amy Chaplin, Emily Lerwill and Francis.

Great runs from young guns Rose and Jess Gleeson created opportunities but at half-time it was still 0-0.

A good team talk from the coach had Chi raring to go and Grove planted one in the net. Patti Hyla caused havoc on the left and Demelza Peake on the right used her skill and pace well, connecting with Gammon on the right wing.

Haines slotted another one, which was followed by Chichester winning a penalty flick. Bradley comfortably flicked it into the back of the net.

Lottie Greenlees brought the score up to 4-0 with a fantastic volley from a lifted pass from Gleeson.

Chi ladies: Goodger Greenway, Bradley, Chaplin, Lerwill, Haines, Hyla, Greenlees, Grove, Gammon, Rose, Gleeson, Frances, Peake.

Men’s first XI:

Cambridge 2 Chichester 1

After a tough game last week Chichester were looking to bounce back and get some points on the board.

Chichester looked to get a positive start, but were hit by a wall of sustained pressure resulting in several short corners. Goalkeeper Maciej Packanowski made some crucial saves to keep the scores level.

Chichester started to get into the game and had some quick counter attacks where they were able to create some goalscoring opportunities.

About 20 minutes in they had a good attack down the left which was given to Alex Holton just inside the 25 line and he made his way into the D and buried a reverse shot into the bottom corner.

Half-time came with Chichester one up, however Cambridge regained some control upon the restart.

About 15 minutes into the second half they levelled at 1-1. Five minutes later Cambridge got the ball to Darren Cheeseman on the right side of the D and he took it round a player and smashed it into the bottom left hand corner.

Chichester realised they had to put lots more pressure on to get back into the game. So many opportunities were created by Chichester but they couldn’t find the finishing touch.

With a couple of minutes to go Cambridge were a player down and Chichester decided to take their keeper off to give them a two-man overload. Unfortunately it was too little too late and the final whistle went. This was a very well-contested game and Chichester came out second best.

Southwick 2 Chichester Ladies 2nds 3

This has always been a fixture where the odd goal won the game – and so it proved again.

Southwick took early command and forced Chi back into their own half, and Chichester had to defend well.

This they did for 15 minutes but the home side got the breakthrough. Chi were slightly disorganised and their passing wasn’t up to scratch.

The Chi forwards were trying hard and some excellent running off the ball made Southwick work. This gave Sarah Jessop the opportunity to get the equaliser.

After an injury to Jackie Baxter, Chichester had to reorganise and just before the break, the hosts got their second.

In the second half Vicky Oliver-Catt, at sweeper, controlled the defence and confidence fed through the team.

Chi were awarded many penalty corners and it was from one that Jessop got her second and Chi were level again.

With a few minutes to go, another penalty corner led to Jessop clinching her hat-trick and Chichester’s winning goal.

Chichester were awarded a late penalty flick from which the Southwick goalie pulled off a great save.

Chi ladies II: Young, Baxter, Austin, Jessop, Trent, Hurd, Greenway, Oliver-Catt, Gray, Hauxwell, Binning, Trueman, Spencer.

Chichester Ladies 3rd 3 Eastbourne Cygnets 1

It was a tough match against the Cygnets, but Chi thirds continued their winning streak and remain top of the league.

Eastbourne capitalised on a turnover and attacked at pace for a goal early in the first half.

Chichester remained composed and put pressure on in the D, resulting in a short corner converted by a neat pass from Charlotte Stemp to Beanie Bradley, who levelled before half-time.

Chichester’s back line held strong and a counter-attack ended with a great ball from Bradley deflected into the goal by Molly Fulcher on the post.

In the final few minutes, an injection to the post from a long corner allowed Fulcher to get her second of the match.

This was a team effort backed by much-appreciated home support on the sidelines. Player-of-the-match honours were shared between Kate Woods for a strong performance in central defence, Sam Shariman for tenacity in her first time in defence and Bradley for her persistent attacks on goal.

Chichester Ladies 3s travel to Lewes this weekend hoping to holding on to top spot.

Chichester Ladies III: O’Callaghan, Stemp C, Goddard, Lock, Warr, Woods, Maddison, Fulcher, Shariman, Cruttenden, Balkyte, Bradley, Mundy.