Hockey star Pendle enjoys England stardom

Chichester High School Year 11 student Alex Pendle has been turning out for the England under-16s’ hockey team.

He played for the squad in a tournament at Lilleshall against Ulster under-17s.

England won one, drew one and lost one and Pendle scored in each match – a great experience and good preparation for the next tournaments away to Germany and Belgium at the end of June.

Pendle began playing hockey aged four at Chichester Hockey Club and has progressed through the junior ranks to play for the club’s National League Conference West side.

He scored his first National League goal on debut in October and netted a hat-trick for the Wessex Leopards in the final of the 2016 Futures Cup.

Pendle then gained selection for the under-16 national age group squad. He also helps coach hockey at Chi High.

Earlier this year he won a Hockey Writers’ Club Higgins Group youth player of the year award.

