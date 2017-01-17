Hollyer and Laurie fly indoor flag for Chichester

Two Chichester Runners & AC sprinters got their 2017 campaign under way at the South of England Indoor Championships at the Lee Valley Athletic Centre in north London.

For Fleur Hollyer, it was her first major competition as an under-15 and on her 13th Birthday, and she celebrated it in fine style.

A confident start along with a good drive and finish phase saw her set a sparkling new 60m personal best time of 8.89sec – taking nearly half a second off her previous mark.

Rachel Laurie, better known for her stronger 200m and 300m events - and competing indoors for the first time - decided to forego the tight bends of the indoor track and focus on the shorter 60m sprint.

Competing in the under-17 age group and drawn in the strongest heat, she recorded 8.52sec which was enough to take her through to a high-quality semi-final.

Despite an indifferent start, her strong pick phase saw her record a new personal best time of 8.49sec for a creditable fifth place.

Rosie Compton (under-17) had to withdraw due to illness.

The athletes return the same venue later this month for the London Indoor Games.

DAVID CHURCHER

