Hollyer hits new heights at Lee Valley

Young Chichester Runners & AC member Fleur Hollyer competed in her first pentathlon as an under-15 at the annual indoor open combined-events meeting at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre Indoor in north London.

Taking on the new age group hurdles and shot specifications, it turned out to be a very rewarding learning experience as she notched up four new personal bests.

The 60m hurdles saw her stop the clock at 11.83sec, half a second off her previous best, followed by a new 1.27m PB in the high jump, along with a PB 5.02m in the shot.

Although minor runway problems restricted her long jump, she managed a consistent 3.71m, before ending the day on a high in the 800m.

Despite the tight bends of the indoor track, she recorded a PB 2.53.66, which took her overall points total to a personal best 1,667.

DAVID CHURCHER

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!