Huge field set to take part in Bognor Prom 10k

The field for this year’s Bognor Prom 10k looks set to be around the 1,750 mark.

The popular seafront race takes place on Sunday week and as ever, interest from runners across the region has been strong.

Entries at the start of this week totalled 1,720, which exceeds last year’s number and is getting close to the largest-ever number – around 1,830.

This year’s Prom 10k Road Race is being organised by the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham and the town’s Tone Zone Running Club.

Last year’s race was won by Adam Kirk-Smith in 33min 12sec, with Chichester duo James Baker and Harry Leleu his closest rivals in 33.56 and 34.11 respectively.

Race director Judith Bazeley said: “The race will start in Silverstone Avenue at 10.30am with an anticipated 1,750 runners. It will take the same route as in previous years, along Kings Parade, The Esplanade and Gloucester Road.

“It will then thread its way through Felpham via Admiralty Road, Blakes Road, Vicarage Road and into Limmer Lane, through the Summerley Estate, where the runners will enter the prom and head back towards Bognor and the finish, also in Silverston Avenue.

“The front runners should reach Felpham village by around 10.45am and the bulk of the runners should clear the village by around 11.30am.

“The course will be controlled by approximately 100 marshals to ensure the free flow and safety of runners and pedestrians. They will re-open the roads as soon as the last runner has passed through and it is safe to do so.

“There will be a certain amount of traffic disruption along the route and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but trust the residents of Bognor will enter into the spirit of the day, giving the runners and marshals their support for this local event that raises many thousands of pounds for charities and worthy causes.”

