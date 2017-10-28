Imogen and Alice give Chichester a Great South one-two

Two of Chichester’s successful under-17 women’s team lined up with 25,000 other athletes in the Great South Run – and excelled by being the first two home in the under-20 women’s race.

For both Imogen Matthews and Alice Cox-Rusbridge it was their first race over the ten-mile distance, their previous furthest being over 10k.

The huge field makes the first few miles of this popular race somewhat congested for those in the mass start but the pair soon got into their stride and maintained their form until the end.

The extra four or so miles did not seem to worry them in spite of the residue of Saturday’s Storm Brian making conditions far from ideal in Portsmouth.

Matthews was first of the pair to finish in 69min 53sec, making her the top under-20 in the race and 37th to finish out of the whole of the women’s mass start.

Cox-Rusbridge crossed the line in 72.16 as runner-up in the under-20 age group and 70th overall in the women’s field.

The pair return to action over their more familiar distance of 5k for the next Sussex country league match at Bexhill on November 11, when they will be trying to keep Chichester’s under-17s at the top of the table.

PHIL BAKER