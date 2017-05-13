It’s another hockey trophy for Chichester

Another of Chichester Hockey Club’s ladies’ teams are celebrating winning a trophy.

A week after the firsts lifted the English Hockey Association Vase at the Olympic Park, the third team won the Sussex Vase, winning 4-2 against Eastbourne.

The team comprised Becca Stemp, Kayleigh Carter, Charlotte O’Callaghan, Chloe Goddard, Kathy Mundy, Mickey Maddison, Lauren Sodden-Bridger, Elaine Cruttenden, Katie Rose, Elise Bennison, Molly Fulcher; Alicia Wergan and Kaitie Hanaway.

