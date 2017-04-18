It’s Europe v USA ... at Chichester Golf Club

Chichester Golf Club ladies held their own version of the Karsten Cup with the lady captain’s team representing Europe and the vice-captains representing the USA.

Appropriately dressed in team colours, the games were a mixture of singles matchplay and foursomes. It was a close-fought battle with several matches going to the 18th but in the end the USA were the winners 9-7.

The ladies also held a bake-off in aid of Comic Relief with members playing in a baker’s dozen game. A total of £85 was raised for Comic Relief and the bake-off winner was Nicky Eastland.

Results (Baker’s Dozen): 1 Vena Lee, Sandi Johnstone, Lynn Plowman 77.3; 2 Jean Davies, Joan Bramer, Jackie Heard 81.7; 3 Fiona Walsh, Sue Ward, Keeley Poole 83.5. Qualifying Stableford: 1 Lesley Downs 40; 2 Vena Lee 37; 3 Fiona Walsh 32.

The annnual charity quiz between Hillbillies and Dollies was held in the clubhouse with 30 ladies enjoying some fun questions. It raised £80 for the Cinnamon Trust. The Hillbillies just won.

Chichester veterans entertained Goodwood in the first leg of their annual contest for the Jim Robertson Jug.

Mist rapidly cleared to provide good golfing conditions and the respective captains Nigel Wood and Alan Hawkins set the tone with a close match that ended with handshakes on the final green for a half.

The next game put Chichester ahead as Norman Moore and Bill Martin were quick out of the blocks to win the first five holes against Mike Walsh and Roger Herbert.

Quality golf was played throughout and the Chichester pair hung onto their lead to win 5&4. This was immediately reversed in the next match as Trevor Till had one of those games for Goodwood and he and Stephen Wells also won 5&4.

Two more victories for Goodwood meant they ended up winning 3½-2½, the exact same score as last year, which leaves Chichester with a lot to do in the away match in September.

Results: N Wood & C Penny halved with A Hawkins & R Hoare; N Moore & B Martin beat M Walsh & R Herbert 5&4; J Robertson & P Green lost to T Till & S Wells 5&4; G Probert & G Bell lost to J Donaldson & R Hoad 1 down; K Jackson & C Goldsmid lost to J Bushby & C Hunt 5&4; D Monkton & P Mitchell beat S Lewis & M Huckell 4&3.

It was a beautiful spring day for Chi vets’ short trip to Selsey where a very tight and enjoyable match saw Chichester come out on top 3½-2½. Phil Mitchell and Peter Green excelled with their fine 4&3 win over Paul Boughton and Graham Watson.

Results: N Wood & J Paul lost to R Ewens & B Rainer 1 down; B Burn & M Skinner halved with P Senft & D Tindale; P Mitchell & P Green beat P Boughton & G Watson 4&3; G Bell & B Shrives-Wrist beat A Neno & M Russell 3&2; C Page & A Grant beat R Jarvis & G May 1 up; J Robertson & B Santer lost to K Homer & T Chapman 1 down.

* The second annual family fun day event at Chichester GC was held under gloriously-sunny skies and more than 500 people enjoyed a spot of golf.

The aim was to have fun and to introduce new people to the sport. Families enjoyed a range of activities including adventure golf, footgolf, putting and an inflatable chipping net.

The club’s golf professionals were on hand to provide children with a junior golf taster lesson. These fun and informative sessions teach children from the age of four how to play golf in a relaxed and friendly environment by playing games and mastering sporting skills.

CGC owner Sally Haygarth said: “I was delighted so many people came and tried golf. There was a wonderful atmosphere and lots of happy smiling faces. The day allowed us to get people to experience golf in a fun and relaxed environment – many may not have thought of it as a game for them but we convinced them.”

The Chichester Golf Academy will run a series of junior golf camps throughout the school holidays.

To find out more about activities at Chichester GC, call 01243 536666 or go to www.chichestergolf.com/learn

COWDRAY PARK

The weather was kind for the Cowdray ladies’ first big event of the year – a two-day spring meeting – and the course was in a good condition.

Forty ladies played a Stableford on the Monday.

Results - Group 1, 1 Jill Parry 36pts, 2 Ann Tyrrell 35; 3 Tessa Stockwell 35. Group 2 - 1 Jo Fife 39; 2 Gaynor Dudman 35; 3 Margaret Hoare 35; Group 3 - 1 Ann Laver 39; 2 Julia Kelly 38; 3 Sandra Barber 36. Nearest the pins - 9th hole, Angela Pike; 11th, Gaynor Dudman.

Tuesday’s event was a Texas scramble – with teams teeing off the first and tenth tees.

Results: 1st tee, 1 Sandra Barber, Tessa Stockwell, Anne Laver & Judith Brownlee, nett 69; 2 Lil Cummins, Jenny Clegg, Sue Morris & Janet Poat 72.8; 10th tee, 1 Jill Parry, Mandy Lucking, Amanda Paddle and Brenda Brennan nett 66.1; 2 Caroline Haynes, Joyce Fanshawe, Helen Chapman, Ann Tyrrell 68.3.

After golf a quiz was held to test the ladies’ knowledge of golf rules, followed by lunch and prizegiving.

Cowdray Park seniors notched a second 4-4 draw in two days when they hosted a strong Hayling Island side on a warm day.

The opening match between the two match managers and their partners proved an exciting and close-fought affair. Trevor Edwards and Tony Pike took an early lead which was soon whittled away, but neither pair was able to establish a lead of more than one. All square on the 18th tee, Edwards took advantage of his shot allowance to win the hole and the match for Cowdray.

The visitors equalised before Cowdray retook the lead through Ian Heustice and Mike Nobes, who won 3-2.

The hosts then lost four consecutive games to fall 4-2 behind. Derek Smith’s tee shot on the par-three 11th hole cleared the front bunker and ended up only inches away from a hole in one.

Dave Gaff and Colin Tebbutt began the fightback with a 2&1 win, before Richard Burden (again) and Gary Strowbridge levelled the score at 4-4 with an excellent 5&3 win. William Hunter won the nearest-the-pin prize on the ninth.

Results: Trevor Edwards & Tony Pike won 1 up; Dave Lucking & William Hunter lost 4&3; Ian Heustice & Mike Nobes won 3&2; Nick Austin & John Newman lost 2&1; Derek Smith & Mike Cardiff lost 2&1; Mark Kelly & John Pleasants lost 4&2; Dave Gaff & Colin Tebbutt won 2&1; Richard Burden & Gary Strowbridge won 5&3.

BOGNOR

An excellent turnout of 84 men took part in the four-man team competition, with two to score per hole.

Congratulations to the team of Simon Gear, Paul Cooper, Peter Hammond and Roy Kempson for winning with a score of 84 points. They won on countback from Shaun Maskell, Gary Maskell, James Woosley and Ryan Maskell.

Third on 81 points were Chris Jenkinson, Brian O’Brien, Miller Stevenson and Norman Lee.

Bognor ladies’ last two competitions in March were played in splendid conditions. Both days were sunny and dry and the course was in tip-top condition.

The Doreen Keen Memorial Trophy’s worthy winner was Sian Southerton, whose round included three birdies and nine pars.

Heather Tidy and Sian Southerton represented Bognor in the Daily Mail Foursomes away to Littlehampton. They won 3&2 in tough conditions. They will play a Haywards Heath pair at home on April 14 in the second round.

Results - EWGA Greensomes - 1 Georgina McCormack & Berit Smallcorn, 2 Caroline Pilbeam & Jacqui Humphreys, 3 Bridget Samuels & Louise Colvin, 4 Chris Puddicombe & Gill Twyford, 5 Wendy Johnson & June Salt. Doreen Keen Memorial Trophy - Silver Division: 1 Sian Southerton, 2 Heather Tidy, 3 June Salt, 4 Dora Vaughan. Bronze A: 1 Berit Smallcorn, 2 Georgina McCormack, 3 Louise Colvin, 4 Debbie Fenton. Bronze B: 1 Cathy Kitt, 2 Kim Mercer, 3 Mary Hardy. Bronze C: 1 Andrea Cooper, 2 Kay Kingswell.

A superb turnout of 84 seniors played in the Tommy Thomson Trophy, named after the late legend who played golf three days a week right up to when he passed away at the age of 102.

It was played on a glorious sunny day and was won by in-form Roland Heath with 39 points. Only the week before he won the seniors’ supper competition with Simon Gear.

Second with 38 was Mike Watts ahead of new member Ray Leggett on countback. There were prizes down to sixth place, with others players also on 38.

Other prizewinners were Terry Kuhler, Phil Lee and Steve King, who is returning to his 2015 form.

The Tommy Thomson Trophy is the first of three spring/summer competitions played to gain entry into the Fletcher Trophy final, played in late September.

* Bognor seniors hosted Royal Winchester. This is normally a very tight match but on this occasion Bognor won 4½-1½.

Bognor match captain David Turner and his partner let slip a two-hole lead over the last few holes to halve their match. Bognor pair Terry Kuhler and Alan Fitzgerald went four up quite quickly and managed to keep that lead to the end.

Bognor’s Mike Matthews and Mike Oates have won all three matches they’ve played in.

Results: David Turner & Rob Redmond halved with Barry Girdlestone & Harold Finch, Mike Oates & Mike Mathews won 1 up over Derek Betteridge & Keith Bridgeman, Terry Kuhler & Alan Fitzgerald won 5&4 over Tony Glanville & Maurice Elsworthy, Richard Hedge & John Woodhead won 3&2 over Dave Witt & Ray Jones, Roy Kempson & Clive Millett won 4&3 over Bob Lane & Rob Jackson, Barry Ingate & Bryan Madgwick lost 2&1 to Ken Wyatt & David Davies.

* On a beautiful spring day 74 men played in a Stableford. The scores were excellent reflecting the conditions. Winner on the day was Matt Nelmes with 40 points. Second on countback was Andy Wiggins and third on 39 was Trevor Pulleybank.

