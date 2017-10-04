It’s Game, Set and Match... on the bowls green

The C&M Ladies League held their presentation afternoon at Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club and in poor weather, the afternoon’s action was indoors.

Top rink was won by Grace Humphries, Carol Artley, Pat Terry and Peggy Hayward.

The league have a new sponsor, namely sports equipment retailer Game Set & Match of Quarry Lane, Chichester.

Winners of division one this season were Chichester Bowling Club and runners-up were Bognor BC.

After a very close second-division season, all going down to the last game of the season, Middleton emerged the winners, with Worthing Pavilion second in a very exciting finish.

This was the last event in the name of C&M Ladies’ League after the loss of sponsor, Tony Wright, who died last year.

Tony’s wife Shirley attended to present the prizes along with Diana Leventine from the Snowdrop Trust, who was presented with a cheque for her charity.

The league have a new sponsor, namely sports equipment retailer Game Set & Match of Quarry Lane, Chichester, so the league will be known as Game Set & Match Ladies League. Officials are looking forward to the new chapter.

Lady bowlers at Witterings & District Bowls Club have thanked Game Set and Match for their generosity and sponsorship of the league.

CHICHESTER

Chichester 83 Norfolk 80

In the tightest of finishes, Chichester beat Norfolk by three shots in the West Sussex League PC Cup final at Worthing Pavilion BC.

This is the third time in three years Chichester have won this prized trophy, a feat not achieved before by any other club since the start of this competition in 2005.

Scores: Guy Buckle, Tony Hardgrove, Brian Talmage, Simon Tooley (skip) won 28-11; Peter Green, Les Etherington, Kevin Ball, Jim Davis (skip) won 27-15; Cole Porter (replaced by sub Alan Stewart), Colin Spicer, Gerry Jackson, Nick Anderson (skip) lost 27-15; Ian Linfield, Peter White, Stuart Meyer, Derek Leach (skip) lost 27-13.

It has been another very successful outdoor season for Chichester with honours leading to representation in the national finals at Leamington and winners of other county and outside competitions – a tribute to all members of the men’s and ladies’ sections that contributed to the achievements.

Chichester 51 Bognor Beavers 25

Chichester entertained the Bognor Beavers in a mixed friendly. Chichester steadily built up their score to produce a comfortable victory.

Scores: Debbie Hogg, Charles Campling, Tony Daines, Jim Davis (skip) won 35-9; Lis Campling, Maggie Maggs, Kevin Ball, Stuart Meyer (skip) drew 16-16.

Chichester BC’s final day of the season saw a cheque for £500 – the result of the rain-shortened Open Fours tournament in July – presented to Stonepillow by Simon Tooley, the Chi club president.

A very enjoyable afternoon of bowls followed in beautiful sunshine and captain of the day was Mick Page, who keeps the green in such tip-top condition.

Homefield Park 42 Chichester 91

Chichester won this mixed friendly by 49 shots.

Scores: Lis Campling, Bernard Money, Chris Wade (skip) won 23-7; Kevin Ball, Steph Baverstock, Stuart Meyer (skip) won 16-13; Richard Smith, Charles Campling, Jim Davis (skip) won 29-11; Duncan Gray, Peter Merritt, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 23-11.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain held their annual challenge match against the club’s carpet bowlers for the Chairman’s Cup and the visitors emerged victorious 88-79.

The cup had gone missing so, using their best china, the club found a replacement cup at short notice and club chairman Iain Mayzes presented the tea cup to the carpet bowlers’ captain Sylvia Ballinger.

Little Spain held their last friendly of the season at Selsey against Bognor BC and the away side showed their league experience

with a convincing 103-70 win.

Little Spain won on two of the five rinks but Bognor came out on top on a lovely day’s bowling.

Scores (Little Spain names first): Geoff Tipper, Chris Lankshear and Geoff Spicer (skip) lost 37-7 to Mick Conolly, Paul Litchfield and Ned Waddock (s); Ken Ambrose, John Ballinger and Jenny Gibson (s) won 21-15 against Lin Carthew, Geoff Cook and Len Hall (s); Bob Hughes, Jackie Mayzes and Peter Armsby (s) lost 15-12 to Christine Dunham, George Dunham and Dave Parker (s); Tony Dann, Joan Spicer and Iain Mayzes (s) won 17-9 against Alan Charlesworth, Beryl Charlesworth and Richard Robinson (s); Heather Sahraee, Jim Lankshear and Archie Coletta (s) lost 27-13 against Rod Lincoln, Bob Hey and John Whitfield (s).

Little Spain BC thanked their sponsor for the season, Lindsay Grellis Wealth Management Limited, and look forward to continued assistance next year.

CRABLANDS

Crablands hosted Walton-on-Thames in a friendly and won 123-79.

Scores: Keith Palin, Frank Carrie and Mollie Back won 27-9; Chris Lewendon, Albert Humphreys and Alan Blyth won 28-11; Jim Saunders, Richard Green and Alan Bateman won 21-12; Eddie Willcocks, Pat Terry and Tony Dade won 18-13; Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon and Val Foyle lost 18-16; Margaret Whittle, Doug Muncey and Les Jewiss lost 16-13.

Crablands entertained Arundel in a friendly and a fun time was had by all. The sun came out.

Winning rinks: Jo Green, Lew Lewendon, Frank Carrie and Tony Dade (top rink); Richard Green, Pat Terry, Nigel Reynolds and Mollie Back; Don Jonas, Barbara Chandler, Alan Bateman and Alan Blyth; Chris Lewendon, Doug Muncey, Val Foyle and Sue Blyth.

The club’s annual ladies v gents match resulted in a well-deserved win for the ladies by 68-66. The ladies did borrow a couple of the gents to make up their team.

Scores: Sylvia Gray, Lil Tuck, Lesley Duff and Mollie Back beat Keith Palin, Peter Blackman, Jim Saunders and Doug Muncey 20-10; Chris Lewendon, Hilary Cooper, Antony Dade and Melva Bateman beat Mick Lockyer, Frank Carrie, Lew Lewendon and Derek Clacey 24-16; Margaret Whittle, Carol Reynolds, Alan Bateman and Sue Blyth lost to Nigel Crump, Mike Smith, Eddie Willcocks and Alan Blyth 22-14; Jo Green, Pat Terry and Barbara Chandler lost to Richard Green, Brian Berry and Nigel Reynolds 18-10

BOGNOR

Bognor played a mixed friendly against Middleton and won 61-52.

Scores: R Philpott, P Jones, J Whitfield won 25-10; B Harvey, J Spiers, R Philipps lost 19-12; E Keywood, B Charlesworth, P Philipps lost 10-8; A Charlesworth, P Lacy, B Hey won 16-13.

A second friendly was won by Bognor 103-70.

Scores: C Dunham, G Dunham, D Parker won 15-12; A Charlesworth, B Charlesworth, R Robinson lost 17-9; L Carthew, G Cook, L Hall lost 21-15; M Connolly, P Lichfield, N Waddock won 37-7; R Lincoln, B Hey, J Whitfield won 27-13.

INDOOR SCENE

Infinity Short Mat Bowls Club play at Boxgrove Village Hall and have started practising for the new season.

Their first match is in the knockout cup on Tuesday, October 10 (7.30pm) at home to Crablands (Selsey).

That is followed by their first league match on Sunday, October 15 (2pm) at home to Mannings Heath.

New players are always welcome so why not go along and try a new sport on Tuesday evenings (7.30pm) or watch a match.

They have players from 18 to 80-plus so it is a sport for everyone.

COUNTY

West Sussex’s Premier team visited Wiltshire, the first time they have played this county in the round-robin stages of the Inter-county Championship, and were looking to continue their good form after their win in the opening match.

They enjoyed a decisive win by 33-7 and 254-130 in shots.

In the singles Infinity’s Chris Page won 27-2 and lost 13-12 while club-mate Jack Rollings won 20-6 and 18-9. In the pairs Southbourne’s Robin Armstrong and Lavant’s Peter Whale drew 12-12 and won 17-6 while the father-daughter combination of Infinity’s Charlotte Rollings and the Martlets’ Malcolm Rollings won 18-7 and lost 15-11.

In the triples Lavant’s Jackie Lee lost 15-9 and won 21-7 and Southbourne’s Audrey Bull, Andy Smith and Dave Alner won 17-7 and 11-7.

The fours had a good day taking the full ten points from their games with Crablands’ Joyce Abel, Bognor’s Clive Andrews and Lavant’s Peter Winter winning 9-5 and 12-7 and Southbourne’s Karen Alner with Infinity’s Denise Kirby and the father-son combination of Steve Jeffery and Richard Jeffery winning 20-9 and 20-3.

The B team opened their season with a friendly away to London and with a team containing a number of players new to the inter-county scene, did well despite a final loss of 26-14.

With five games lost by a single shot this was an encouraging start with a very inexperienced team.

In the pairs Crablands’ Denise Merritt with FIttleworth’s Bernard Adsett lost 16-10 and 24-5. In the triples Fittleworth’s Jane Adsett with The Martlets’ David Luxford lost 13-6 and 15-6 while Crablands’ Marion Hatch and Bill Merritt with The Martlets’ Monica Enticknap won 16-14 and lost 9-8.

In the fours Bognor’s Peta Watters, Crablands’ Rod Shanmbrook and Bognor’s Reg Hatch lost 11-10 and won 8-7 while Bognor’s Dennis Caiger, Crablands’ Elaine Sadler and Bognor’s Peter Watters won 12-5 and 9-7.