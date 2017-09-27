Karting brothers firmly on track for more podium places

The summer months have seen young Loxwood karting brothers Louis and Marco Horsley make significant and continued progress.

Marco was still too light to compete in MSA race meetings at Bayford Meadows & Buckmore Park and negotiations with the MotorSports Association hasn’t been able to change this.

Louis’ overall kart set-up and driving saw him set the fastest lap in heat two and second fastest in the final.

June’s Buckmore Park and Bayford Meadows meetings saw Louis continue to battle hard both in qualifying and races, finishing 11th and sixth but complaining of a lack of power down the straights. Subsequently, his engine went off for a service and came back with a little more power.

This made a difference at the July Buckmore Park meeting. Qualifying alone, Louis managed sixth place and showed great pace with lots of overtaking, but fell victim to the drop-nose cone rule following a little contact on several of the races that dropped him down to the middle of the pack by the final. Although he was disappointed with the end result, great strength was drawn from the new pace.

A very strong performance at the July Bayford Meadows meeting saw Louis just miss out on the victory by the narrowest of margins to finish second.

The following weekend at Lydd Kart Circuit, Louis retired from two races with mechanical failures. However, Marco drove very well in the Honda Clubman class and finished an excellent seventh in the final – winning the trophy for the top novice driver, just two tenths of a second behind the sixth-placed kart and only 1.8 seconds back from the leaders by the chequered flag in the final race.

The August meeting at Bayford Meadows for Louis was much better – qualifying on pole and winning all three races, including fasted lap in the final.

The boys look forward to more action soon at Buckmore Park and Bayford Meadows.

The duo thanked Extech and Dunsfold Park for their continued support and would greatly appreciate hearing from any local businesses interested in supporting them in 2018 – please contact racing@extech.co.uk