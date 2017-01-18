Lathan and Koby get kick out of martial arts success

Two young martial arts students have passed a major milestone.

Lathan Goodman and Koby Craig have trained in Chinese kick-boxing with Zheng Dao Lo Martial Arts Academy at Westgate Leisure in Chichester for seven years.

There was blood, sweat and tears – and even sickness – but they still pushed themselves through it.

They are best friends and fighting partners and have now completed their biggest achievement yet – passing their second-degree black belt, despite both being aged just ten.

To pass they had to complete 100 press ups, 100 squat-thrust burpees, 100 crunches, 100 star jumps, 100 squats, 1,400 kicks and 420 punches.

They had to fight six one-minute rounds and to finish off had to break two tiles.

Their main instructor Ed Craig gave them the opportunity to start training from the age of three. They have trained under many instructors within Zheng Dao Lo over the years, giving them the knowledge and help they’ve needed to get them where they are today.

They are believed to be the youngest in the south of England to receive such a high grade.

For now they are at the highest grade possible for a junior. When they turn 16, as long as they keep up with the training, they will be awarded their first-degree adult black belt.

They have fought in many tournaments with the academy, earning a collection of trophies and medals.

