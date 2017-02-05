McNally stars on new Chichester 10k course

Finn McNally was crowned the Chichester Priory 10k 2017 race champion this morning.

McNally, who is a member at Brighton Phoenix Athletics Club, stormed home in a time of 30min 46sec to take top honours.

This year's race marked a new era, with the competition starting and finishing at Goodwood's motor circuit.

Racers tackled public roads for the opening 6k, before finishing with a lap of the motor circuit.

Southampton Athletics Club's Alex Wall-Clarke came home 15 seconds after McNally, while Ben Johnson completed the top three - finishing in 31:16.

Izzy Coomber of Lewes Athletics Club was first female to complete the new-look course (35:14), with Chichester Runners' Rebecca Moore next lady to cross the line 12 seconds later.

Brighton Phoenix's McNally believes becoming the first winner on the new course will be something to remember.

He said: "I had great fun out there, I haven't raced in a while, so it was nice to get back competiting.

"I'm from Sussex and I wanted to try an win a race in the county, which I've managed to do.

"I just want to keep competiting and challenging this year now. I think road races suit me best, so hopefully I race in a few more of those."

