Multi-talented Titans are here, there and everywhere

The multi-sport season is well under way, and with it has come a whole raft of events for Sussex’s Team Titans members.

Several team members – including Clare McTernan, taking part in her first-ever run-bike-run event – took on the first Portsmouth duathlon while Stuart Teuwsen-Cooke-Jackson opened his season at the ever-popular Goodwood duathlon. He recorded 44th place in his first attempt at the swim-free multisport variation.

Darren Hill and Gavin Bowden took on the Brighton Marathon, finishing in a respectable 3hr 28min, while Allen Porter kicked off his athletic endeavours at the Ringwood triathlon in Dorset. Bowden (3.45), along with Carolyn Stapely (3.56), raced the London marathon to start the season with a bang.

Bowden had just completed an epic 100-mile run along the Thames path. Limited to 28 hours, he warmed up for this challenge by pounding the pavements of Bognor and beyond and ran the Brighton and London marathons. Not too many can claim martathons as warm-ups.

The task was undertaken to raise funds for WellChild, Team Titans’ nominated charity.

Sharon Leng has cycled 180 miles to Chartres in aid of Brain Tumour Research, while Mike Kent and Darren Hill are well under way with preparation for the Prudential Ride London event in July, again cycling for WellChild. Bowden is also riding that.

With summer rapidly approaching, the weekly ride from Tri-It Sports in Quarry Lane is now in full flow. Meet at the shop around 6pm every Wednesday and you can enjoy a ride around the Chichester and Bognor area with like-minded people.

Alan McTernan once more takes on the Ironman challenge, at Bolton, alongside Bowden, Porter and Stephen Marsh. This year he will be raising money for two youngsters who have cancer.

Team Titans committee member and owner of Krowmark Mark Ponsford is working in the background with the aim of setting up a Bracklesham version of the famous Parkrun 5k events.

A fundraiser for this is being held on Saturday, June 10 at Bracklesham Barn featuring live music and a DJ, food and a bar, plus a prize for the best vintage costume and a raffle.

More details can be found at Mark Ponsford’s Facebook page

Last year saw regular gatherings of 20-plus heading out on to the South Downs and beyond. The route changes every week and aims to feature something for everyone, so expect faster sections along with some lung-bursting climbs.

It is a ‘no-drop’ policy, meaning you don’t have to be one of the fastest in the peloton or the best bike rider – there will always be someone to support you and help you finish.

Also held are regular Wednesday 5k runs with The Run Company and HIIT sessions on Tuesday evenings from 7pm to 8pm at West Park in Aldwick.

If you would like to find out more about Team Titans events and support, please check their public Facebook page – www.facebook.com/teamtitansuk

