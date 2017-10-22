New Bognor race set to feature field of 450

Bognor will see the arrival of a new ten-mile road race, the Regis 10, next month.

The route, starting and finishing at Bognor’s football club in Nyewood Lane, takes runners around Bognor, Aldwick and Felpham.

The parkrun community have gone from running 5k to half marathons and ten-mile races it seemed like the Regis 10 a natural progression for running in Bognor. Jason Rae

Race director Jason Rae, from Bognor, was motivated by the Bognor parkrun’s success and is excited about what the event, making its debut on Sunday, November 5, will bring to town’s running community.

“I’ve been really inspired by the way the community has taken up the Bognor parkrun to grow from 85 runners a week to about 300,” Rae said.

Rae helped set up the Bognor parkrun three years ago but with many parts of the south offering longer-distance races, he felt there was scope for a longer race in Bognor.

He said: “Me and three other guys from Sussex Trail Events looked at the way running has become more and more popular.

“The parkrun community have gone from running 5k to half marathons and ten-mile races it seemed like the Regis 10 a natural progression for running in Bognor.”

The Regis 10 could attract around 450 runners and there is plenty of time to register for the race, with an entry fee of £22, or £20 if you are club-affiliated.

Rae is appealing for volunteers who can help as marshals.

“If people can come along and marshal for us they get a free place for next year,” he added.

For more information on how to register for the Regis 10 visit www.regis10.co.uk – while if you’re interested in marshalling email to registen@outlook.com

by HARRY CHEESEWRIGHT