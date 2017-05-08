New tennis members courted at Rookwood and Petworth

Rookwood Lawn Tennis Club’s grand opening day drew a good crowd.

Richard Shrub, chairman of West Wittering Parish Council, and Councillor Bill Buckland cut the tape to open the two new public courts on the Rookwood Road recreation ground.

Cllr Shrub congratulated Cllr Buckland on his dedication and years of work in achieving the building of the courts, which were funded by the Woodger Trust.

The event brought together families of local villagers and people were kept busy with activities for all ages on court and field, organised by coach Aiden Hickman with the support of committee members and Sayas News shop.

The courts were fully occupied all day.

Petworth Lawn Tennis Club launched a new formula for their traditional open day when the grass courts were re-opened.

There was tennis on all courts, two grass two hard.

This LTA-registered club are keen to promote Petworth’s fine facilities, particularly in the local community. Online court booking, via smartphones and other devices, has been instituted; particularly useful for those who live outside the town.

See www.petworthtennis.co.uk

