Nico Rosberg to drive at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg will be roaring up the famous Goodwood Hill at year’s Festival of Speed.

The now retired champion will drive his Mercedes F1 W05 Hybrid car, while Russian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas will also take the wheel during the festival, which runs from June 29 to July 2.

2016 Goodwood Festival Of Speed 23rd - 26th June 2016 FoS Sunday, 26th June. Goodwood, England. Photo: Nick Dungan Track Action Nico Rosberg, F1, Mercedes SUS-170906-140813001

The sell-out Festival is the only event, other than the British Grand Prix, where British fans can see so many F1 cars in action in once place, with an unrivalled level of access to both cars and drivers.

Alongside a glittering line-up of historic F1 cars including more than 20 Ferrari single-seaters in celebration of the Scuderia’s 70th Anniversary, will also be modern F1 cars from McLaren, Renault and Williams.

Renault Sport F1 Team will be celebrating 40 years in the sport and will be bringing their current driver Jolyon Palmer to the festivities, along with reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin.

Former Williams F1 Champions Alan Jones and Damon Hill will be accompanying the Williams team in celebrating their 40th anniversary, bringing an unrivalled experience of the F1 World Championship to West Sussex.

In total, there will be more than 60 Formula 1 cars at the event, celebrating seven decades of the sport.

Saturday and weekend tickets are sold out, a limited number of Sunday and other tickets are still on sale on 01243 755 055.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.