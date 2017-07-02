Pavilion knocked down by Southbourne

There is news from Southbourne, Chichester, Little Spain, Crablands, Witterings, West Dean, Bognor, Middleton, Pagham, Midhurst and Petworth in our latest round-up from the local bowling greens.

Send your reports and why not request a visit from an Observer photographer? Email steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk to get involved.

Southbourne’s Mal Keane has qualified for the quarter-final stage of the County Unbadged Singles competition at Worthing Pavilion BC.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 89 Worthing Pavilion A 65

Southbourne won at home against Worthing Pavilion A in WS League division one. Southbourne won on two rinks, narrowly lost on two rinks and won overall by 24 shots to earn six points.

Scores: Mal Keane, Jim Jennings, Jim Spivey & Dave Alner (s) won 34-9; Richard Galloway, Dave Walter, Dave Young & Robin Armstrong (s) won 20-17; Pete Jasinski, John Staker, Eddie Neuts & Paul Butler (s) lost 17-18; John Hardy, Fred Brimecome, Malcolm Ayres & Andy Smith (s) lost 21-18.

Norfolk 56 Southbourne 20

Southbourne lost at Norfolk in division one of the BM mixed triples league. Southbourne lost on both rinks and overall by 36 shots.

Scores: Eileen Keane, Russ Godfrey & Mal Keane (s) lost 27-10; Irene Jennings, Dave Young & Margaret Odell (s) lost 29-10.

Southbourne’s Mal Keane has qualified for the quarter-final stage of the County Unbadged Singles competition at Worthing Pavilion BC. He also qualified for the last eight in the County Two Wood Singles at Sidley Martlets BC.

Antony Bull and Andy Smith have reached the quarter-final of the County Pairs at Lewes BC.

And Andy Smith, Dave Alner, Mark Soper and Robin Armstrong have qualified for the last eight of the County Fours at Lindfield BC.

CHICHESTER

Chichester 4 Worthing Pavilion 1

At Worthing Pavilion in the second round of the National Top Club, Chichester achieved a comfortable win over their opponents.

Having had an excellent start with David Schofield winning the two woods 16-14, followed by Peter Whale’s fine win in the singles 22-9, it was left to the fours skipped by Mick Page with Brian Talmage, Stuart Meyer and Les Etherington to win 19-14 and Clive Benham (skip) with Kevin Ball in the pairs to win 22-14.

The triples skipped by Peter Green with Gerry Jackson and Tony Hardgrove played well against a strong Worthing Pavilion three but lost 20-18.

In the next round Chichester will be at home to Hurstpierpoint BC.

Chichester 41 Worthing BHP 38

A fine performance by the away rink in the first round of the County Double Fours (Abergavenny Cup) enabled Chichester, current holders, to overcome Worthing BHP by three shots.

Scores: Home: Peter Whale, Kevin Ball, Nick Anderson and Clive Benham (skip) lost 20-16; Away: Stuart Meyer, Derek Leach, David Schofield and Mick Page (skip) won 25-18.

In the next round Chichester will play Crablands.

Chichester B 132 Petworth 41

Chichester B were always in control of their West Sussex League division-three match at home to Petworth as they steadily built up their score to take the maximum ten points from a superb 91-shot victory.

Scores: Alan Stewart, Terry Wiseman, Cole Porter, Michael Hannant (skip) won 30-16; Les Edmonds, Les Shipp, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) won 28-11; Tony Daines, Bernard Money, Nigel Dearman, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 41-9; Duncan Gray, Joe Dyke, Keith Burt, Peter White (skip) won 33-5.

East Preston B 82 Chichester B 71

In a West Sussex League division-three match East Preston B, but East Preston edged away over the last seven ends leaving Chichester with just two points from an 11-shot defeat,

Scores: Chris Corbett, John Long, Les Shipp, Chris Wade (skip) lost 22-14; Terry Wiseman, Les Etherington, Cole Porter, Michael Hannant (skip) won 32-9; Stuart Wilson, Joe Dyke, Keith Burt, Peter White (skip) lost 28-13; Tony Daines, Colin Hulbert, Nigel Dearman, Mike Bayfield (skip) lost 23-12.

Chichester 73 Maltravers 73

Chichester clawed their way into the game and ended with a draw.

Scores: Colin Dean, Bernard Money, John Long, Nigel Dearman (skip) lost 26-12; Joe Dyke, Ann Hulbert, Colin Hulbert, Peter Merritt (skip) drew 22-22; Bob Manning, Chris Corbett, Stuart Wilson, Cole Porter (skip) won 22-14; Alan Deller, Rosemary Manning, Tony Daines, Chris Wade (skip) won 17-11

Old Vicarage Gardens 96 Chichester 129

The oldest club in West Sussex travelled to Brighton to play the oldest in East Sussex to help celebrate their 125th anniversary. They won by 33 shots.

Scores: D Green, Les Shipp, Peter White (skip) lost 23-16; Debbie Hogg, Kevin Ball, Stuart Meyer (skip) lost 18-17; Peter Green, Veronica Pickering, Brian Talmage (skip) won 19-18; Les Etherington, Nigel Dearman, Tony Hardgrove (skip) won 26-18; Barbara Higham, Alan Stewart, Jim Davis (skip) won 31-7; Tony Daines, Les Edmonds, Chris Wade (skip) won 20-12.

Chichester 125 Little Spain 55

In a mixed friendly match, with wins on all five rinks Chichester had a comfortable victory.

Scores: Roy Anscombe, Steph Baverstock, David Schofield (skip) won 30-8; Mary Potter, Cole Porter, Gerry Jackson (skip) won 22-11; Debbie Hogg, Kevin Ball, Gary Miller (skip) won 38-6; Frances Downing, Maggie Maggs, Peter White (skip) won 20-17; Duncan Gray, Stuart Wilson, Veronica Pickering (skip) won 15-13.

Chichester 41 Witterings 24

Playing against Witterings in the County Double Rink Chichester won on both the home and away rinks and now play Bognor in the next round.

Scores: Home: Bridget Collins, Jean Hole, Sue Miles & Denise Latter won 23-14; Away: Chris Hobbs, Debbie Hogg, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer won 18-10.

Chichester 49 Petworth 23

Chichester played at home against Petworth in the BM Mixed Triples League winning on both rinks to take all six points.

Scores: Ian Linfield, Barbara Higham & Jim Davis won 31-6; Pam Rampton, Stewart Meyer & Mike Bayfield won 18-17.

Middleton 29 Chichester 39

Playing at Middleton in the BM League, Chichester won on both rinks after a very close-fought game.

Scores: Betty Spicer, Steph Baverstock & Gary Miller won 19-10; Chris Hobbs, Colin Spicer & Mike Bayfield won 20-19.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 45 Bognor 33

Scores: (friendly): Julie Mulligan, Teresa Heathorn, Jan Derkatsch and Anne May won 16-13; Sheila Currell, Sue Dobson and Barbara Newman lost 12-8; Helen Mason, Diane Leach and aureen Mulligan won 21-8.

Witterings 35 East Preston 41

In the Abergavenny Cup Double Fours, Witterings lost by six shots

Scores: Home - Paul Chivers, Brian Barnes, Glyn Dobson & Dave Bell lost 21-20; Away -Bryan Smethurst, Ken Clark, Gwilym Morgan, Ray Stephens lost 20-15.

Witterings 48 Storrington 37

In the C&M League, there was an 11-shot win for Witterings, which earned four points.

Scores: Marion Corbett, Maureen Mulligan, Barbara Newman, Carole Tuffin (s) won 34-19; Sheila Currell, Val Hooker, Judy Bangs, Anne May (s) lost 18-14.

Witterings 24 Chichester 41

This County Doubles match ended in defeat.

Scores: Home - Sue Dobson, Maureen Mulligan, Anne May,Carole Tuffin (s) lost 18-10; Away - Julie Mulligan, Marion Corbett, Ros Hanbury, Diane Leach (s) lost 23-14.

A coachload of players and supporters from Thurmaston, Leicestershire joined Witterings for a match during their tour of southern England.

Five mixed rinks were played and a friendly afternoon of bowling ended with Wittering winning by one shot.

Witterings 79 Middleton 89

Witterings were knocked out of the PC Cup by Middleton.

Scores: Stuart Hooker, Ron Prior, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan (s) won 20-18; David Gibbons, Colin Carter, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) lost 25-20; Dave Buckton, Glyn Dobson, Paul Chivers, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 27-18; Alan May, Nige Miller, Al;an Somerville, Ken Clark (s) lost 28-12.

WEST DEAN

West Dean 50 Flansham 38

West Dean had a comfortable win against Flansham.

They won on two rinks and lost on one.

Scores: Ann Hiscock, John Butterworth, TonyBoxall [s] won 26-6; GrahamLewis, ChrisWarrington, Phil Muggeridge [s] won 16-13; David Turner, Bob Holman, Jim Sharrod [s] lost 19-8.

Fishbourne 39 West Dean 43

In this close away game, West Dean were the winners by four shots.

Scores: Ann Hiscock, Tony Boxall, John Butterworth [s] won 15-13; Chris Warrington, Bob Holman, Phil Muggeridge [s] won 17-10; Ian Morrison, Graham Lewis, Jom Sharrod [s] lost 16-11.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain welcomed Norfolk to their sun-drenched rinks for an entertaining friendly and the visitors went away with a 77-73 win.

Little Spain won on three rinks and lost on the other two.

Scores: Geoff Tipper, Barbara Bond, Peter Latchford (skip) won 15-13; Jack Sutherland, Jackie Mayzes, Jim Lankshear (s) lost 21-10; Ken Ambrose, Archie Coletta, Iain Mayzes (s) won 12-11; Chris Bond, Chris Lankshear, Trevor Palmer (s) won 24-11; Tony Dann, Val Palmer, Bob Hughes (s) lost 21-12.

Little Spain travelled to what is surely one of the finest bowling greens in the county, Priory Park in Chichester, where the home club enhanced their reputation as a top club in the county with a whopping 70-point friendly victory.

Despite their heavy defeat Little Spain members praised the hosts for their hospitality and wished them well in their quest to be crowned Sussex Top Club champions.

MIDDLETON

Middleton 89 Witterings 79

For the first time in a good few years, Middleton men managed to progress to the second round of the PC Cup, a competition where the result is determined by aggregate shots scored rather than games won.

Playing at home against Witterings, the ten-shot margin of the victory belied the nail-biting end. With each team having one end to play, Middleton were trailing by a single shot, but three of their teams picked up shots on their last end for Middleton to emerge victorious.

Scores: Terry Bridge, Reg Eccles, Roy Kempson, Gary Steventon lost 20-18; Chopsy Chapman, Peter Lush, Ian Hart, Trevor Finch won 25-20; John Green, Bryan Kingswell, Barry Denny, Andrew Nurse lost 27-18; Terry Lewendon, Ken Baker, Keith Berkeley, Bob Colvin won 28-12.

Middleton 29 Chichester 39

A Middleton mixed team, playing in a Brooks Motors League match against Chichester, dropped shots on the very last end and with it two precious points.

Scores: Rosemary Gregory, Peter Lush, Andrew Nurse lost 19-10, Pat Eccles, Keith Berkeley, Bob Colvin lost 20-19. Chichester 6 points.

The men travelled to Maltravers for a friendly but came away empty-handed, losing all three games.

Scores: Chris Pratt, Peter Hall, Terry Bridge, Andrew Nurse, lost 19-18; Jim Ludley, Laurie Oldridge, John Green, Ken Baker lost 41-9; Ken Walker, Chopsy Chapman, Bryan Kingswell, Bob Colvin lost 30-17.

PAGHAM

Three friendly mixed triples lost 60-41 to Fittleworth.

Scores: M Rees, A Burrell, P Quilter lost 28-8; S Read D Westcott R Read won 24-10; H Dear, D Ellis, P Burrell lost 22-9.

Four Pagham rinks beat Tarring Priory 82-79 in the men’s league to scoop six points.

Scores: P Langride, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 25-19; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 27-13; T Plows, D Westcott, K Robini, T Tack lost 25-16; T Hayes, J Fox, G Cutts, R Dear won 20-16.

A five-rink men’s friendly with the Vice Patrons was lost 100-80

Scores: B Sales, P Wakeford, P Burrell, K Robini drew 21-21; T Hayes, D Levy, L Smith, R Dear won 23-12; T Plows, D Westcott, M Adams, T Tack lost 21-12; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English lost 24-12; B Calvert, M Belchin, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 22-11.

Pagham ladies played a double-rink match with Lancing and won 43-40.

Scores: Away - A Burrell, J Cowley, C Mayoss, G Conley lost 19-18; Home - J Warner, M Donaldson, S Stocker, E Shone won 25-21.

A ladies’ two-rink C&M League clash with Lancing resulted in a 44-36 defeat and only two points.

Four mixed triples played Liphook in the second round of the Midhurst Cup and won 81-55 to reach the semi-finals.

Scores - Home - T Wells, C Mayoss, P Mayoss won 34-15; J Wells, R Dear, T Tack won 25-6; Away - R Pearson, S Stocker, M English lost 16-13; M Adams, D Vaughan, G Conley lost 18-10.

BOGNOR

Bognor A played Norfolk at Waterloo Square winning on two rinks and losing on two, losing 76-67 to take four points.

Scores: K Hellyer, N Hatfield, L Hall, J Whitfield won 23-14; M Conolly, K Taylor, S Soames, T Sayers won 16-15; T Arnold, J Christensen, G Stevens, A Richardson lost 28-14; D Jackson, N Waddock, D Ford, R Gardner lost 19-14.

Bognor B visited Arundel in division two but lost 91-72, scoring four points to Arundel’s six.

Scores: M Conolly, P Hasler, D Wells, B Hey won 18-17; R Philpott, P Lacy, J Parry, P Phillips lost 31-20; R Lincoln, G Kendall, N Hatfield, L Hall won 17-12; R Bobbett, A Charlesworth, K Graham, J Blacow lost 31-17.

Bognor lost 54-35 to Worthing Pavilion in the Double Fours.

Bognor ladies played Norfolk in the C&M League at Littlehampton, winning on one rink and losing on the other and scoring two points.

Scores: Christine Dunham, Janet Whitfield, Penny Jones, Anne Parry lost 24-11; Jean Taylor, Beryl Charlesworth, Barbara Reardon, Margaret Phillips won 15-14.

MIDHURST

Headley A 44 Midhurst A 41

A close Three Counties League match saw Midhurst win on two rinks but lose by three shots.

Scores: Delphine Clark, Catherin Dixon & Dave King won 12-9; Margery Hayward, Bob Butterfield & Malcolm Hutchings lost 21-12; Jack Lee, Anne Chuter & Gerald Dixon won 17-14. Midhurst 2pts, Headley 2pts.

Midhurst 67 Liphook 31

Midhurst won in the first round of the Holbrook Cup.

Scores: Catherine Dixon, Bob Butterfield & Dave King won 29-5; Jack Lee, Anne Chuter & Gerald Dixon won 16-11; Howard Seymour, Malcolm Hutchings & Paul Chuter won 22-15.

Three Counties League Div 4

Midhurst B 45 Headley B 41

Midhurst won overall by four shots in the Three Counties League, taking three points.

Scores: Alan Ricketts, Howard Seymour & Phil Kingswell won 20-7; Richard Softly, Peter Moller & Stewart Largan lost 20-9; Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph & Phil Wells won 16-14.

PETWORTH

Petworth 105 Aldingbourne 63

Petworth enjoyed a ten-point win at home to Aldingbourne.

Scores: Peter Miles, Dan Butler, Jim Palmer and Mick Monk won 33-19; Kevin Mitchell, Richard Stevens, David Mustard and Bob Turner won 26-11; Stan Enticknap, Jim Dormer, Russell Stallibrass and Marc Lancaster won 26-14; Bill Bryder, Nigel Flynn, Mick Booth and Bob Murray won 20-19.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!