Prize delight at Dell Quay... Frozen Toe begins at Chichester

Dell Quay Sailing Club celebrated its 2017 racing season with a superb laying-up supper, dished up by chef Roy Dyton and his team of helpers.

As is customary at this event, trophies and prizes are presented to the winners of the many race series held throughout the year. For the series winners a trophy is awarded, with the two runners up each receiving a commemorative mug.

The awarding of prizes was split into three sections, following each course of the meal.

In the first section Giles Hall (rear commodore sailing) announced the winners of each series, with commodore Sue Nash awarding the prizes.

Racing has been dominated this year by new member and Solo sailor Mark Harper. He has demonstrated his formidable racing skills by garnering seven trophies, covering both Solo and Handicap race series.

Also demonstrating the strength of the Solo class at Dell Quay was Gordon Barclay, who was presented with the Market Cross Salver for the Pursuit Series, the Bransbury Williams Trophy for the Harbour Race and the Martell Challenge Cup for the Bank Holiday Mini Series.

Racing has been dominated this year by new member and Solo sailor Mark Harper. He has demonstrated his formidable racing skills by garnering seven trophies, covering both Solo and Handicap race series.

Flying the flag for the ladies was Laser 4.7 sailor Sue Manning, who received the Mary Ross Trophy for ending as the highest-placed lady helm in both Helm series and was first in the All The Rest race and the Regatta Slow Handicap race.

The second section, following the main course, was hosted by Anne Sprules (retiring rear commodore house) and her husband, former commodore Chris Sprules.

The prizes for the Victoria Model Yacht Class were awarded, with Simon Bell winning the Spring and Summer series and Rob Nunn the Autumn and Evening series.

The junior sailors have also done well this year with Edith Ingrams winning the Junior Short Races, Hazel Jones the Junior Early Trophy and Easter Mini-series, and Thomas Machell the Junior Late Trophy series.

After the final course, proceedings were taken over by Beryl Dyton and honorary sailing secretary David Swift, who presented the remaining prizes.

ANDREW HORNE

Chichester Yacht Club started its 2017 Frozen Toe open series in beautiful sunshine.

More than 50 boats joined the racing with a large contingent from Felpham Sailing Club and a number of Merlin Rockets from Shoreham enhancing the competition.

Race officer Derek Jackman decided on an M-shaped course to make the most of the north-westerly wind blowing across the CYC lake.

The course gave the sailors plenty of challenges with two good beats, a couple of runs and a fast reach each lap.

The 12-17 knot wind added to the challenge.

After the first two races, the Merlin Rockets dominated the fast fleet with six of the top seven places, Alex Jackson and Mark Oakley leading with two first places and only Edward Thornton in his Finn able to break up the Merlin party in fourth place.

Further down the fast fleet there was a tight race between Dell Quay’s Bill Dawber and CYC’s Nick Elliman, with Elliman overtaking Dawber at the final mark and then carefully covering Bill all the way to the line, but Dawber reversed the result in the second race.

In the medium fleet, Felpham’s Guy Mayger won both races, followed home by Guy Dulace in race 1 and Nick and Biddy Colbourne in race two.

In the slow fleet, Felpham’s Owen Rowlands put in a very consistent performance winning both races, followed in both races by CYC’s Thomas Larson and Flepham’s Alice Serna.

The next Frozen Toe racing is on Sunday – visitors are very welcome to join in.

MARK GREEN