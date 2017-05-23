Race ace Luke keeps cool at Cadwell Park

Luke Herbert has climbed to second place in the MX5 Ma5da Supercup Championship after a successful weekend’s racing at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire.

Saturday’s races saw him battle fiercely with the other pack leaders to claim two second-place podium finishes and trophies.

We’ve been dogged with engine problems since the beginning of the season so I’m thrilled with this weekend’s results. Luke Herbert

Sunday’s final race resulted in a fourth-place finish and secured enough points for Herbert to push his way to second place in the championship.

There are to be major changes to the car before the next race.

“We’ve been dogged with engine problems since the beginning of the season so I’m thrilled with this weekend’s results,” said Herbert.

“Thanks as always go to my sponsors, SRC, Chichester Watersports, ACC Tyres and McEwan Wealth Management. I’m especially grateful for the help and support of my dad and my girlfriend who both made the long journey up to Cadwell Park with me.”

A new engine is being installed into the car in time for the next race at Silverstone on the weekend of May 27-28, where Herbert hopes to be on the top step of the podium.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!