Rider ‘flabbergasted’ to be picked for national campaign

Pulborough horse rider Rowena Day has been chosen to feature in a nationwide campaign.

The 31-year-old was one of four real riders picked by equestrian fashion brand Equetech for their 25-year celebrations.

The winners were revealed in a stunning series of photographs.

Rowena said: “I’m flabbergasted, things like this just don’t happen to me.

“This really gives me a boost in what recently has been a low point in my life. I feel ecstatic to be given a chance to be part of the #equetechrealriderscampaign.”

Rowena, a quotation specialist for a global clinical supply chain provider in clinical trials, has been a horse owner for 13 years and is looking forward to wearing the clothes she has won.

She feels she represents riders struggling with confidence, be it in themselves or their riding.

She added: “I’m keen to promote those riders who put everything into their ponies, they may not have a lot of money to fund their dreams, but they are determined and have the drive to succeed.”

Rowena who took on some evening pub work to help fund her competing with her eight-year-old fell pony gelding, Townend Bellboy II. They have had a good season competing in British Dressage Team Quest on the fell pony team Wishfell Thinking, finishing second on the Southern leader board and securing a qualification for the regionals.

Liz Hayman, managing director and head designer of Equetech, said: “Rowena is typical of our customer base. They work hard so they can have a horse and Rowena has worked two jobs to support her passion.

“The idea that people who own horses have a lot of money just isn’t the case for most equestrians. We make affordable, quality clothing for riders like Rowena and we are delighted to include her in the final fab four.”

Rowena features in the December issue of Horse and Rider Magazine magazine, out now.