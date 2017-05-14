Rugby players scoop university’s top sport award

niovThe women’s rugby team picked up the prestigious club-of-the-year honour in the final accolade handed out at the University of Chichester 2016-17 sports awards.

The event, hosted by the Sports Federation and Students’ Union, was attended by more than 400 members of clubs such as rowing, racquets and rugby, as well as guests and VIPs.

The Sports Federation work with more than 25 clubs at the university that take part in competitive sport, recreational opportunities, campaigning and charity work. Many clubs compete in British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) leagues and cups and some of the honours recognised specific BUCS achievements.

Vice-chancellor Professor Clive Behagg presented a number of awards alongside Sports Federation president Amy Watson, Students’ Union president Luke Sheavyn and others.

Prof Behagg said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be at these awards again. They are fabulous. I’m so proud of our Sports Federation. Sport here is just like the university as a whole, we punch above our weight.”

An honorary colour was bestowed on Prof Behagg, who is retiring after 41 years at the university.

Another long-standing member of staff, lecturer Paul Robinson, was recognised with a volunteer award for 20 years’ coaching hockey at the university.

Club colours were awarded to athletes and international colours to others who represented their country.

Sports such as snowboarding, handball and athletics did well in regionals and nationals and the women’s ultimate frisbee team won the national indoor championships.

The Steve Bernard Football fresher-of-the-year award went to Lloyd Rowlatt; George Morris picked up the Joe Sharpe personality of the year award and Emily Day and Dan Maru received sports therapy recognition awards.

There was success for the mixed golf team who won most improved BUCS team. Golfer Jordan Brown was named most improved player.

The mixed golf team had a good season and were runners-up in the South Eastern Conference Cup final staged at Goodwood.

The handball club were the most improved club of the year, Emma Shaw from the netball firsts was awarded SU sports personality of the year and unsung hero of the year went to another netball player, Ella Veal.

The table tennis team’s BUCS team of the year award was well deserved as they had a spectacular BUCS season winning a league and cup double in an unbeaten campaign. Richard Pelc from the men’s table tennis was voted fresher of the year.

Shannon Sievwright was named sportswoman of the year. Sievwright, along with team-mates Courtney Trodd and Lauren Ellis, represented the English Universities women’s football team at the home nations in Edinburgh in April.

The players’ university side were quarter-finalists in the national championships and finished second in BUCS Premier South.

Sportsman of the year was Jordan Gill, who made the finals of the men’s indoor 60m in Sheffield at the BUCS Championships and won the same event at the Southern England Student Sports Championships at Lee Valley.

