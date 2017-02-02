Seaford’s sizzling sporting day is voted a winner

Seaford College hosted their inaugural rugby sevens festival alongside their first-ever Sunday netball competition – and both tournaments were a huge success.

A total of 16 schools entered the sevens with Bedford winning the Seaford Cup after beating Haileybury in the final. New Hall won the netball tournament.

It is the first time we have hosted a rugby and netball tournament on the same day and it shows the strength of the school in being able to organise such a big event. Headmaster John Green

Ed Bowden, head of rugby at Seaford College, said: “It was a fantastic tournament with a very high standard of rugby played throughout the day.

“We were delighted to host our first rugby sevens tournament ... thank you to all the schools that entered and made it such a memorable day.”

Georgina Hegarty, head of netball at Seaford College, added: “Thank you to the schools that came on Sunday and made the tournament such a great occasion.

“This was our first Sunday tournament at Seaford College and the level of competition was very high. The fact that some of the schools brought both their rugby and netball teams really added to the spirit of the day and hopefully the tournament will get bigger and bigger every year.”

The standard of rugby on show was exceptionally high with the 16 schools split into four groups. The winners of each group competed for the Seaford Cup, eventually won by Bedford, beating Haileybury 33-12 in the final.

There were further vase, trophy, bowl, plate and shield competitions for the schools that did not win their group.

Reading Blue Coat School won the vase, Dulwich College the trophy, Hurstpierpoint College the bowl, Portsmouth Grammar School the plate and St Benedict’s beat Seaford College in the shield final.

Here is a gallery of some of the photos from the rugby action

Here is some of the netball action

And here is some reaction to the success of the day

The netball tournament was played in a league format with competing schools bringing both their first and second teams. New Hall won both the cup and plate competition.

Seaford College first team player Josef Amin said he really enjoyed playing in the first rugby sevens tournament at the School. “It was a really great tournament to play in,” he said. “We have beautiful facilities at Seaford College and it is a great place to play your rugby. It has been a fantastic day.”

Antony Cook, director of sport at Seaford College, felt Sunday was the start of something that will only get bigger in years to come.

“It was a delight to welcome so many schools from all over the country to our facilities on Sunday and to provide a really competitive environment for both boys and girls,” he added.

“We will hopefully learn from Sunday in the hope that we can grow the day into a really large national event over the coming years.

“To see so many pupils participate in school sport on a Sunday was a real highlight and it just shows the commitment from all the schools and the staff to allow their pupils to fully embrace both tournaments, particularly as many probably had fixtures on Saturday as well.”

John Green, headmaster of Seaford College who presented the trophies, added: “It is the first time we have hosted a rugby and netball tournament on the same day and it shows the strength of the school in being able to organise such a big event.

“We have some great facilities here at Seaford College with exciting plans for sport, the performing arts and in the classroom which will only push Seaford forward in the next couple of years.

“Those parents that have been here today will have been impressed not only by the atmosphere at our School but also by what we are trying to achieve here at Seaford College.”

