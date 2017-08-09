Silver salver is prize for Bognor ladies

The Jerdein Memorial Salver was held at Bognor, and the club’s representatives were Chloe Court and Heather Tidy. They were among the first off, very early in the morning, when the weather was drizzly and dull, but they were not deterred and were round in 3 hours.

Chloe scored a magnificent 40 points, off two handicap, and Heather 35 points, off three, making an aggregate score of 75 points. That score led in the clubhouse throughout the day, but we had a bit of a scare when Royal Eastbourne carded 74 points.

46 clubs from all over the county participated, and it was an extremely long day, but well worth the nailbiting wait. This victory replicated the one Bognor had five years ago when the Jerdein was held at Highwoods, and Jane Russell and Sue Doughty won it with 73 points.

Players at Bognor are reflecting on a hugely-successful 125th anniversary week.

The week started on the Monday with the seniors’ 125 four-ball better-ball competition, which attracted nearly 120 competitors, and it finished with another 120 turning out on the Sunday funday, a four-person team event for all sections, with a variety of rules to follow for each hole. The hardest task was putting on the ninth with your eyes closed, closely followed by playing hole six with a seven-iron only.

This was followed by a Golf Trick show.

The ladies held their Captain’s 125 Day and there was another 100-plus turnout for Wednesday’s medal for men, seniors, ladies and juniors.

An ‘am-am’ four-man team event attracted players from across the south. A supper comp was followed by a pairs contest.

Finally a gala dinner saw 208 attendees enjoying a five-course meal in a huge marquee.

Planning for the week started 18 months ago, led by then men’s vice-captain and 2018 captain Norman Lee, supported by ladies’ captain Wendy Johnson and a full team from the social committee.

The week was supported by the whole club and many other local clubs attended various days. The huge amount of time and effort put in by the groundstaff, bar and catering staff and manager James MacLean and his assistant Michelle Vickers.

Captain’s Day was exceptional with more than 150 players taking part. The clubhouse for the Captain’s Ball was full, with members enjoying an excellent buffet then some dancing.

Golf prizes were presented by captain Norman Lee, who thanked everyone for making his first six months as captain thoroughly enjoyable.

Results: Ladies’ Runner-Up Susan Meloy 37pts, winner Berit Smallcorn 39; seniors runner-up Andy Isitt 41, winner Chris Martin 42; men’s places - 5th Liam Maskell 40; 4 Dave Hicks 41; 3 Rob Holland 41; 2 James MacLean 42; Winner Nick Longlands 42.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray ladies competed in the Wakeham Trophy and Cowdray Cup played over two days - the format of the competition being medal. The weather was glorious although rather breezy.

The Cowdray Cup is presented to the player with the two lowest combined gross scores and the Wakeham Trophy to the player with the two lowest combined nett scores.

Results - Cowdray Cup - 1 Jill Parry 173 gross; 2 Wendy Street 179. Wakeham Trophy - 1 Jill Parry 147 nett; 2 Carolyn Scott 150.

The winner of the alternative medal was Lena Cullen with a nett 73.

The early part of 2017 has not been Cowdray seniors’ time but there are signs of the green shoots of their past form emerging following two recents wins - one away and one at home.

Latest match was a home fixture against the classy West Sussex GC seniors, and on a lovely day, when the Cowdray greens were true and fast, it was the erudite Dave Tilley’s turn to lead the troops out on to the course.

Tilley and Wally Mitchell lost the first match 4&3 to West Sussex captain Stuart Bishop and Roger Skillen.

Cowdray’s last two wins have come after defeat by the opening pair so Cowdray were not worried.

Low handicapper Paul Owen and seniors’ captain Mike Hughes got off to a good start and were never behind and they emerged winners by one up on the 18th.

There followed an almost unbroken series of good wins for Cowdray who, despite a great round from Chris Hoare, saved the best until the last with John Wheelhouse and John Durrell winning six up, as Cowdray won the match 6-2.

All are now looking forward to the return match at West Sussex in mid September.

Results: David Tilley & Wally Mitchell lost 4&3, Paul Owen & Mike Hughes won 1up, David Lucking & Rob Doney won 3&2, Peter Hallt & Chris Hoare won 3&2, John Doran & Derek Smith lost 2&1, Rob Phillips & Richard Burden won 3&2, David Gaff & Tony Sapsworth won 2up, John Wheelhouse & John Durrell won 6 up.

