SPORT IN 2016: Cooper outlines Winter Olympics dream

We are ending 2016 by reminding you of just a few of the highlights of the local sporting year.

Right up to New Year’s Eve, we’re taking you back to some football, rugby, athletics and horse-racing highlights, among other stories from 2016.

Yasmin Cooper shows her style on the slopes

Today we go back to May when we caught up with Chichester teenage ski ace Yasmin Cooper to find out about another successful season - and hear about her dream of competing as a senior skier in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

See our video report with Yasmin, above.

