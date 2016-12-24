SPORT IN 2016: See the Dragonflyers bouncing to success

It’s been another memorable year for sport in the Observer series patch - and over the final eight days of the year we aim to remind you of just a few of the highlights.

Over the coming week, we’ll remind you of some football, rugby, athletics and horse-racing highlights, among other stories from 2016.

Some of the Dragonflyers

We begin our look back with another chance for you to see one of our best-performing small, grass-roots sports clubs in action - Dragonflyers Trampoline Club.

The club, who train in Bognor, have a small membership and do not the training facilities of many of the teams they compete against, but time and time again their young trampolining talents come back from regional, national and international events with honours.

In our video report, above, we met head coach Linda O’Leary and saw some of the members in action at The Regis School.

