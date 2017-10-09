Squash ace Porter goes one better to land title

Bognor Squash Club’s junior Sussex champion of last season has done it again – after being runner-up, this time Callum Porter has won the Sussex closed under-11 boys’ championship.

He saved match point in the fifth to win 3-2 in the final against Chichester’s George Haig.

He was also seventh in the under-13s, which is incredible as Sussex is the strongest county in the country in that age group.

Meanwhile, Bognor’s first team, in the second of four away matches to start their season, travelled to Hassocks to take on Weald but could not match the success of their opening fixture.

Bognor No5 Zoe Shardlow was unable to make her mark against Jon Iles with the home player winning in three, 11-4, 11-7, 11-4.

Jon Corke at No4 fared little better as Pete Berry also won in straight games for Weald despite a late rally by Corke which almost extended the tie - score 11-4, 11-4, 12-10.

Bognor third string Will Burley was out of touch playing James Morrall who won comfortably 11-2, 11-2, 11-2. The second-string contest was much closer and although Tom Knight for the home team came out on top, Bognor’s Alastair Campbell ran him close in every game and was unfortunate to lose 13-11, 11-9, 13-11.

Bognor captain Greg Jansz had no such problems against Joe Mack taking the first game, digging in for the second and easing the third to win 11-4, 11-9, 11-3.

Weald won 4-1 taking 17 points to Bognor’s three.

Both Bognor teams are on the road for their next two fixtures with the next Hawthorn Road match on Friday, October 27, when the first team play Corals from Brighton. Visitors welcome - details on 01243 865462 or the club website bognorsquash.co.uk