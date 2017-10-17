Start spreading the news - Itchenor sailors head for New York

Itchenor Sailing Club has spread its sails to gain international recognition on the east coast of America.

This year has seen Itchenor invited to two prestigious events in the US including the New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup that took place a month ago and the upcoming US Team Racing Championship for the coveted George R Hinman Trophy.

Hosted by the New York Yacht Club in Newport, the Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup saw a young Itchenor team led by Barry Sampson compete in difficult conditions for a total of five days and 12 races.

In an event seen as the pinnacle of amateur one design yacht racing, the team held their own among some of the world’s top sailors including Olympians, coming top four in several races and eventually taking the ninth spot, just eight points away from fourth place.

Following their strong performance at NYYC, Itchenor will compete in the US Team Racing Championship from October 20 to 22 at the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, New York.

Itchenor team Birdham Bandits, formed by George Yeoman, Tim Saxton, Sam Littlejohn, Rosie Sibthorp, Sophie Ormsby and Holly Scott, were approached directly by the event chairman through their status as UK national champions and recent success in winning the Wilson Trophy, where they beat the current US national champions.

We believe this will be a great opportunity for us to represent the club and further raise Itchenor’s profile in the sailing world. George Yeoman

Only 12 teams from around the world have been selected to compete in the renowned regatta.

“It is a huge honour to have been personally approached to take part in this event,” said Yeoman. “We believe this will be a great opportunity for us to represent the club and further raise Itchenor’s profile in the sailing world.”

Itchenor SC have seen an increase in their national and international presence with teams also competing in the Baldwin Cup at Newport Harbour Yacht Club, Newport Beach, California and a number of training events in Europe.

These events should significantly contribute to the club’s surge in international competition and help to raise ISC’s profile on a global scale.