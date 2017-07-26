Talented Toby claims Great Britain gold medal

Have your say

Angmering ace Toby Harries claimed a 200m gold for GB at the European Under-20 Championships in Italy – after a year out with a serious hamstring injury.

Harries, who was runner-up in the British under-20s to Romell Glave, won the 200m by a metre in 20.81, improving his legal personal best from 20.89 in the semi-final.

His best time of 20.56 was a windy performance from finishing second in the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Jona Efoloko completed a sensational British one-two, finishing second just a tenth of a second back in 20.92.

Harries said: “Last year I was on crutches and in a leg brace after having surgery. I’ve battled through all the rehab and there were times when I didn’t think I’d be back, but I kept pushing and this means the world.”

Harries has just finished his A-levels at Brighton College and starts a new chapter, going to university in September.

The former Chichester Runners junior and Westbourne House School pupil lives in the Angmering area.

