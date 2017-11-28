There’s more magic from Mason to come

Bognor ABC boxer Charley Mason was in devastating form in Guildford as he beat Louis Ray O’Dougherty with a knockout.

After 90 seconds of the first round, Mason unleashed a blistering four-punch combination, causing his talented opponent to hit the canvas.

Mason is going from strength to strength and is representing Bognor ABC fantastically.

His opponent, from Essex, is an accomplished boxer and known to be tough and strong. However, Mason was simply too skilled for O’Dougherty and this could not have been more evident in the result.

Bognor officials said O’Dougherty was well after the knockout and will suffer no more than the enforced 60-day no-contact rule.

Mason will box three more times this month.

In an upcoming team event, Mason will be representing Sussex as they take on arch rivals Hampshire. In another contest, he will be part of the southern counties team going into battle against Wales.

Mason is going from strength to strength and is representing Bognor ABC fantastically.