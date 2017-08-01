Things are hotting up for Selsey golfers

Selsey’s club championship was held with temperatures in the 30s. Every competitor deserved a trophy for completing 36 holes in the blistering heat – a real contrast to last year’s championship when it was windy and wet.

Last year’s champion, Malcolm Cawte, was unable to compete to regain his title this year as he was representing the UK in the 36th ESGA Championship in Postolowo, Poland. Some 21 countries took part in this championship event and the UK won.

Cawte has been club champion 16 times, so his absence left the field wide open.

Billy Aspital was runner-up last year and this time he was successful. He posted splendid rounds of 73 and 74 to become the 2017 club champion – the youngest player to win the title in the history of the club. Matt Campbell took second place with 78 and 72.

Also being played was the Rackstraw Trophy, which takes into consideration players’ handicap allowances. Amazing scores were returned.

Craig Newman returned a combined nett score for the two rounds of 130, narrowly beating Iain Jones into second place as he scored 133.

During the presentation two bronze seal badges were awarded. Both Jones and Gavin Lawson returned gross scores of 79 or less to qualify for this award and Aspital was awarded the silver seal badge (for a gross score of 69 or less) for returning 67 in the qualifying rounds for the championship.

A week later the club staged the annual men’s club captain’s day. Captain Mick Liddell had a great turnout with 51 fellow members competing for the big prize.

John Bateman was the winner with a fantastic return of 39 points – three better than his handicap – to beat Alun Morey by three points.

The captain provided refreshments and a barbecue and a party ran into the night.

Both Aspital and Campbell were juniors at Selsey GC and contribute, along with several others who have become professionals, to the success of the junior section.

After a decline in junior numbers in recent years, last year the numbers started to rise again through now-retired club pro Peter Grindley and there is now a thriving sectionas juniors enjoy learning the game with Selsey’s new professional Gary Hughes.

There is an air of fun and enthusiasm among the seven boys and five girls.

If your youngster want to give it a try pin a fun, safe environment, lease contact Gary on 01243 608936.

CHICHESTER

The Chichester vets’ captain Nigel Wood presented the Captain’s Cup to winner Chris Penny. Dieter Matthey was second on countback.

Chichester vets hosted and beat Hill Barn to regain the Haygarth Trophy.

The trophy is played for over two legs. The first was at Hill Barn in March, ending in a 4-4 draw.

On a hot day at the Chichester club, Chichester vets won 7½-½.

Result (Chichester names first): Nigel Wood & Lawrie Pirie bt David Parr & Michael Gallagher 3&1; Phil Mitchell & Brian Greenwood bt Steve Hackett & Bill Shaw 3&1; Bill Martin & Campbell Goldsmid bt Dave Humphrey & Roger Jenns 5&3; Mike Hunter & Bev Shrives-Wrist v Dave Kleboe & Pete Clements 1 up; Ken Jackson & David Galloway bt Brian Male & Simon Powlson 2up; Brian Burn & George Bell bt Martyn Mclennan & Jim Chitty 4&2; Graham Probert & Bruce Santer havled with Tim Pleece & Owen Whynot; Norman Moore & Chris Penny bt Rod Ostler & George Smith 5&4.

BOGNOR

The sun shone brightly for Wendy Johnson’s Lady Captain’s Day, held during the 125th year celebration week at Bognor GC.

Some 84 ladies played, enjoying on-course hospitality and Tea at the Ritz in the marquee with Wendy’s family and invited guests. All who attended said it was a fantastic and memorable event. The competition was teams of four with two scores to count.

Results 1 Lynn Miller, Ann Bushell, Jane Russell & Sue Monger, 2 Sara Stoneham, Sue Crossen, Nicola Holton & Debbie Fenton, 3 Bridget Samuels, Louise Colvin, Teresa Byrne & Suzanne Taylor.

The Phillips Salver 36-hole pairs competition was played in poor weather. There was also an 18-hole competition for those ladies not wishing to play in the 36-hole event.

Results: 1 Jane Russell & Sue Sidebotham, 2 Bridget Samuels & June Salt, 3 Sue Crossen & Nicola Holton. 18-hole comp: 1 Linda Searle & Sue Redmond, 2 Margaret Martin & Louise Colvin.

Bognor ladies hosted a joint competition with Lee-on-the-Solent. Each team had two Bognor ladies and two Lee ladies. It was a fun competition played in sunny conditions. The return competition at Lee will be held in September.

Results: 1 Margaret Martin, June Salt, Ruth Donnelly & Chris Round, 2 Wendy Johnson, Jane Russell, Karen Hirsty & Jane Bennett, 3 Kay Dady, Sheila Sargeant, Lyn Helyar & Elaine Taylor.

Bognor seniors’ open day attracted 84 entrants in wonderful weather on a course in superb condition.

The event is growing 20 per cent per year since it moved to a shotgun start three years ago. Teams from Guildford, Haywards Heath, individuals from London and even a player from Titrangi in New Zealand got involved this year.

Chichester GC’s A team were on their game and again won the Bognor Centenary Plate team competition, on countback.

Chichester A – Mike Harrington, Michael Snuggs, John Styles and Norman Moore – won with 143 points, on countback from Avisford Park A. In third place with 142 were Southsea.

The open trophy was won by John Edney from the RAC Club with 44 points, ahead of Martin Leo from Goodwood with 41. Division-one winner was John Styles from Chichester with 39s and divsion-two winner was Alan Williams from Guildford.

Special thanks go to open organiser Chris Hickling, who was supported by seniors’ committee members.

Sixty-nine Bognor seniors took part in the Jack Lemmer Trophy, which doubles up as round three of the Fletcher Trophy. The weather was perfect and the score reflected the conditions.

More than 30 players played to their handicaps or below and this year’s winner was Andy Isitt wth 43 ahead of Richard Kaemena with 42 and John Mathe (41). Isitt also won it in 2015.

In the Fletcher, Ken Catt leads the way, with Phil Leesecond and Phil Connisbee third.

The popular RNLI Stableford involved more than 70 men. Roy Tidy won with 41 points to take the division-one honours and the trophy.

Division two was won by Andy Wallhead with 40 points and division three was won by Matt Nelmes, also with 40.

COWDRAY PARK

A total of 38 ladies ventured out on a hot but breezy day to play in the Bannister Cup, an 18-hole medal played as a flag competition.

The idea is to go the furthest round the course with your allocated shots – handicap plus the standard scratch of the course.

The first two players to start each carry a flag and plant it on the spot where their ball lies after they have run out of shots. Subsequent players who reach the flag with shots left should pick it up and carry it until they have completed their round.

The winner was Sue Brown, with Tessa Stockwell runner-up. Sue ran out of shots in the bunker at the back of the 18th green and Tessa on the up-slope of the 18th green.

Cowdray seniors’ match manager for their games against Littlehampton, Rob Doney, was determined initiate a change in their fortunes with some excellent choices of pairings. And he gave some gentle words of encouragement before the match at Littlehampton’s lovely course in perfect golfing conditions.

Doney and Mark Kelly lost by two after being neck and neck for most of their round. Seniors’ captain Mike Hughes and Brian Carpenter went down 2&1 to ex-Cowdray member Jan De Vries and his partner.

The third match brought another narrow loss for Cowdray. However, Cowdray then stepped up and produced a series a stunning wins against high-quality opposition, with the biggest win going to Brian Brockhurst and Dave Gaff by 5&4.

This resulted in Cowdray’s first away win all season, winning 5-3, and captain Mike Hughes provided additional wine to all who played their part.

Results: Rob Doney & Mark Kelly lost 2 down, Mike Hughes & Brian Carpenter lost 2&1, Alistair Proctor & Peter Hallt lost 1 down, John Newman & Richard Burden Won 2&1, Chris Hoare & Colin Tebbutt Won 3&1, Mike Cardiff & Barry Overington Won 2&1, Brian Brockhurst & Dave Gaff Won 5&4, Colin West & John Durrell Won 1up

After serving as Cowdray’s match manager for the Pycombe matches for ten years, Cowdray’s return home fixture against his old foes was Roy Penrose’s last in the role.

Cowdray’s course is in exceptional condition following good work by the management and groundsmen.

Penrose and John Lee went off first but lost 3&2. Sam Howes and David Heard halved, as did Ian Heustice and Mike Cardiff.

Alan Gormley and Tony Sapsworth won in style, 6&4. Similarly-impressive Cowdray wins followed, resulting in a 5-3 win for Cowdray.

Penrose delivered a warm and humorous farewell speech and received the best of wishes of the Pycombe and Cowdray seniors.

Results: Roy Penrose & John Lee lost 3&2, Sam Howes & David Heard Halved, Ian Heustice & Mike Cardiff Halved, Alan Gormley & Tony Sapsworth Won 6&4, David Tiley & Richard Shears Won 3&1, Derek Smith & David Wickham Won 4&3, Richard Burden & George Crouch Won 4&2, Mike Hughes and Barry Overington lost 3&2

LITTLEHAMPTON

The ladies’ invitation at Littlehampton took place in glorious weather. Members invited friends from golf clubs around Sussex to play in a four-ball betterball competiton followed by afternoon tea.

The winners were Jill Hilton and Barbara Chettle (Copthorne GC) on 47 points. Second was Chris King and Sandra Davies (Copthorne) on 44 on countback from Susie de la Casas and Hannah Ridley (Ham Manor).

