Tom is on target for bright future

Tom O’Brien is hitting the target in the world of clay pigeon shooting.

Last summer the 12-year-old from Bosham was one of three juniors that was selected to shoot in CPSA inter-counties clay shooting championships for Sussex, which won gold. Along with his team success, Tom was also top under-16 Sussex colt back in July.

He has received a generous sponsorship package from Southdown Gun Club, the south’s premier shooting ground, and has been shooting competitions for a year.

He is also Sussex double rise champion, Sussex double skeet champion and winner of the Sussex colt silver medal.

O’Brien goes to Westbourne House School in Chichester.

