Top turnout as Bognor darts aces pair up for titles

The Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League knockouts took place at Newtown Social Club with an excellent turnout of 82 players.

Division three saw 14 pairs taking to the oche.

The semi-finals saw Simon Edwards and Michael Hoare (Richmond ‘B’) beat Simon McDougall and Linda Burley (Newtown ‘C’) and Steve and Dan Middleton (Newtown ‘C’) beat Dave Coupland and Martin Grainger (Royal Oak).

In the final, a ton from Dan Middleton and a 125 from Edwards were highlights but both teams had double trouble. Eventually Steve Middleton hit double 12 to take the first leg.

The second leg saw the better darts come from Edwards and Hoare and Edwards won it with a double eight.

The last leg saw tons from Edwards and Steve Middleton but Edwards and Hoare were scoring steadily. After leaving double one, Edwards only needed his first dart to take the win, making him and Hoare division-three pairs champions.

Division two saw 15 pairs step up, and the only 180 of the night come from Andy Chant (Aldwick Legion), but Chant and Dave Bourne lost out to Ben Todd to Mick Isles (BRSA Ravens) in the first semi-final. The second saw Richard Pennells and Stuart Gray (QE2 Galleon) beat Karl and Dave Wingate (Friary ‘D’).

The final’s first leg saw one ton from each team, but Todd and Isles had first shot at a double. They missed it, but had multiple tries as Pennells and Gray also struggled.

With both teams needing double one it was Pennells who took the leg. The second leg saw Pennells and Gray forge ahead while Todd and Isles had scoring trouble.

Steady scoring from Gray with gave Pennells a shot, and in two darts the leg was won, making Pennells & Gray division-two pairs champions.

In division one there were 12 pairs on the oche. The first semi-final saw last year’s champions Lee Franklin and Dave Owens (Friary ‘Z’) lose to last year’s division-two pairs champions Gary Blackwood and Gary Bryant (BRSA Wanderers). The second semi saw Mark Walker and Nathan Warren (BRSA Wanderers) beat Tony Phillips and Andy Stubbs (Hunston Hares).

The final’s first leg went to Blackwood and Bryant in 18 darts after three tons on the trot, despite a ton and three scores in the 80s from Walker and Warren.

The second leg was closer with Walker and Warren in the lead, but with 128 left, Blackwood stepped up and hit two treble 18s, followed by double ten, taking the win, making Blackwood and Bryant division-one pairs champions.

