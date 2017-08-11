Transplant Games gold is a joy for Ellie

Ellie Lacey has told how her appearance at the British Transplant Games went far better than expected.

The 31-year-old from Chichested had a liver transplant just six months ago but has made an amazing recovery and was delighted to take part in the event in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Beating the current world champion felt especially amazing. Ellie Lacey

“They went far far far better than I’d expected,” she said.

“I managed bronze medals in the 3k and the team relays, two silver medals (1500m and 400m) and a gold for the 800m, the last event of the whole games! Beating the current world champion felt especially amazing.

“I came away from the games feeling on top of the whole wide world, it was incredible.

“I met the most wonderful, caring and supportive people, I feel very lucky to have been a part of it!”

