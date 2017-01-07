Trebles are tops at Bognor’s latest knockout darts night

The Bognor Friday Night Benevolent League divisional trebles knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club.

In division only six teams took part, the worst division-three turnout on record.

The semi-finals saw Richard Pennells, Stuart Gray and Paul Bizzell (POW Galleon) beat Doreen Hayler, Mary Roberts and John Wickens (Richmond Rebels) and Dave Juniper, Martin Connelly and Lewis Kalli (QEII) beat Tom O’Sullivan, Simon Edwards and Michael Hoare (Richmond ‘B’).

The final saw the Galleon trio go first and take the lead with the consistent scores but struggle at the end of the first leg with their doubles. Bizzell hit double five with his first dart to take the first leg.

The second leg swung both ways before Connelly stepped up needing double five, and with one dart, Connelly, Juniper and Kalli were division-three trebles champions.

Division two saw eight teams take part, the division’s equal lowest turnout.

Warren had 48 left, and only needed two darts to take the double and the win in 20 darts, taking the division-one trebles champions title for him, Walker and Bryant.

Semi-final action saw Les Mullinger and Len Dixey (Royal Oak) and Jordan Beacher (Aldingbourne Mavericks) go out to Royal Oak members Martin Grainger, Dave Coupland and Gary Harwood and Alex Norgett, Lewis Campling and Keelan Belcher (Newtown Amity) beat father and son Dave and Karl Wingate and Derek Smith (Richmond ‘B’).

In the final’s first leg, Campling stepped up needing 32 and hit the double 16 to take his team into the lead.

The second leg saw Coupland hit 95, but the Newtown trio hit the bigger scores with 81 and 91 from Campling, 85 from Norgett and 100 from Belcher.

Norgett stepped up and hit the double four, taking the win, and making him, Campling and Belcher division-two champions.

In division one there were 11 teams, one more than last year.

Dave Bourne, Rob Allen and Simon McDougall (Aldwick Legion) lost to Micky Rowland, Lee Franklin and Dave Owens (POW ‘Z’) in the first semi-final, while the second saw Mark Walker, Nathan Warren and Gary Bryant (BRSA Wanderers) beat Andy Stubbs, Graham Clear and Mark Sheppard (Hunston Hares).

The final saw Franklin start with a ton, and Warren reply with 95. Eventually Bryant stepped up and hit treble 18 and double two to take the first leg.

In the second, Owens had 101 left but bust his score. Warren had 48 left, and only needed two darts to take the double and the win in 20 darts, taking the division-one trebles champions title for him, Walker and Bryant.

