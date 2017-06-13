Triathletes give new event a GO in Chichester

Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club ran the first Go Tri in the area on Saturday at Westgate Leisure.

Go Tri is a national initiative by the British Triathlon Federation to make triathlon accessible for all. It’s aimed at those who are 16 and over who want to have a go at multi-sports events.

The event consisted of a 200m swim, a 5k bike ride and a 2k run.

Many of the competitors were parents of junior triathletes from the club having a go for the first time. There were also entrants from Hayling Island, Portsmouth and Winchester.

The sun shone and everybody worked hard to swim, cycle and run the course, all still smiling as they crossed the finish line encouraged by the volunteers from the triathlon club who gave up their time to marshall the event.

Competitors thanked everyone who made the Go Tri such a brilliant event, saying it was well-organised.

CWTC are planning on running another GO tri event later this year.

The big Chi Triathlon weekend takes place on July 8 and 9.

