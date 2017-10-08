VIDEO: Chichester Half Marathon 2017- all the starters

It was a record field for the 2017 Chichester Half Marathon - and we were there to capture all the runners.

Close to 1,000 athletes set off from the start in Westgate, just outside the Chichester College Race HQ, for the sixth half marathon since the event was revived in 2012.

The first three home in the Chi Half are congratulated

Don’t miss Thursday’s Chichester Observer for a report, lots of pictures and a full list of finishers and their times.

Baker does it again