VIDEO: Schools enjoy RFU-backed rugby festival at Bognor

Well over 100 young players from three schools enjoyed a sun-baked afternoon of action at Bognor RFC.

Teams from Year 7 and Year 10 represented The Regis School, Felpham Community College and Ormiston Six Villages Academy in matches on the club’s Hampshire Avenue pitches.

The afternoon was part of an RFU All Schools initiative which began three years at Bognor and still has three more years to run.

It’s all about getting young people playing rugby, keeping fit and learning the values and ethos of the sport.

Organisers were delighted with the success of the event and praised the standard of play and the levle of sportsmanship shown by the pupils.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Year 7 teams in action at Bognor

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!