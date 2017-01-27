VIDEO: Seaford College ready for rugby extravaganza

Seaford College near Petworth hosts a rugby and netball Tournament this Sunday (Jan 29) and both competitions are generating a large amount of interest across the country.

The Under-18 Rugby Sevens Festival is the first sevens tournament Seaford has hosted and 16 schools are taking part.

The teams are split into four groups, with Seaford drawn in Group B alongside Epsom College, Emanuel and Shiplake College.

Each group winner will compete for the inaugural Seaford Cup with further bowl, shield and vase competitions for the second, third and fourth-placed teams in each group. Each school is guaranteed to play five matches and it promises to be a hugely-exciting competition.

Seaford College head of rugby Ed Bowden is looking forward to watching the schools compete for the Seaford Cup.

“We are very excited to host our first sevens tournament here at Seaford and it should be a great occasion,” he said.

The tournament has been really well received across the country and there are some very talented sides taking part. Ed Bowden

“The tournament has been really well received across the country and there are some very talented sides taking part which is great for the competition.

“Our squad is shaping up nicely for Sunday and it will be a fantastic day and a great opportunity for us to show our facilities and showcase Seaford College.”

You can watch the action on the day here

The netball tournament will see five schools competing with many of the schools involved in the rugby sevens also bringing their netball teams.

This will be Seaford’s first netball tournament on a Sunday, and there will be a cup and plate competition, as the competing schools bring both their first and second teams for a day of top-class netball.