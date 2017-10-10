West Sussex bowlers aren’t sorry in Surrey

West Sussex A’s bowls team continued their campaign in the inter-county championship with a visit to Guildford to take on Surrey – and came away top of the table.

Looking for a good result after their excellent win in their first game they started strongly, taking all eight points in the first session and sharing the points in the second session to lead 12-4 at lunch.

They returned to form in the final session winning three of the four games and taking the bonus points in the fours for a satisfying win 26-14 which leaves them at the top of the table.

Surrey stepped up their game after lunch and West Sussex could manage only one win in the third session but managed to pick up the bonus shot points in both singles and pairs.

In the singles Bognor’s Brian Mills won 17-5 and 18-6. In the pairs Bognor’s David Stansmore and Pam Andrews won 20-11 and lost 11-10. In the triples The Martlets’ Barrie Fitch with Bognor’s Ricky Greco lost 17-5 and 15-11 while Crablands’ Mollie Back lost 13-10 and won 14-9.

In the fours The Martlets’ David Luxford with Lavant’s Terry Haigh won 22-3 and 17-8 while Bognor’s Marlene Steel with the Marrtlets Monica Enticknap won 15-3 and 21-7.

LAVANT

Lavant SMBC have started their winter season with roll-up practices on Thursday evenings and most Sunday afternoons and are raring to play other local clubs both in friendly and competitive matches.

These can take place on Sunday afternoons or various evenings during the week, catering for all abilities and ages.

If you think you’d like to try the game call secretary John Powell on 01243 778161 or club captain Peter Winter on 01243 528224.

HUNSTON

Hunston’s first match of the new season brought a 55-43 win over Pulborough.

On one mat Hunston won by one on the last end; on another they needed one on the last end to draw 15-15. Hunston wn on the other mat by 11 shots.

Scores: J Smith, J Stubbs, R Stevens 22-11; D Greenfield, P Guyatt, A Harle won 18-17; T Hack, R King, C Butler drew 15-15.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Bognor Goodwoods Silver began their season with an emphatic victory against Southbourne Rovers.

On mat one, the home team of Marion and Brian Goodland and Jean and Elwyn Morgan quickly established an early lead and went on to win 44-6.

On mat two the Bognor team of Peta Watters, Avril Tyrie, Jean Herdman and skip Peter Watters were engaged in a ding dong battle with Rovers’ Colin Bulbeck, Joan Frost, Ireen Jennings and skip Peter Jasinski. Bognor ecured victory with the final bowl of Peter Watters to win 15-13.

Bognor Goodwood Silvers won 59-19 to take all six points to start their campaign in division two.

Bognor Goodwoods Green, having gained promotion this season to county division one, began their campaign with an away game against Mannings Heath.

This proved a baptism of fire and the Greens were defeated 53 -29. However the rink of Eric Jones, Stan Stanmore, Clive Andrews and skip Brian Mills won 24-12 to have satisfaction of obtaining two league points.

MIDHURST

Midhurst Eagles’ first friendly of the season brought a very close win against Nyetimber. They won by five shots on one mat and lost by five on the second, and the third mat ended in a two-shot win to give the Eagles the game.

A friendly against Wisborough Green resulted in a good win for the Eagles on two mats and a close win on the third.

Scores: B Osbourne, D Burton, D Berry, T Berry won 25-15; A Knight, I Frost, S Trussler, J Etheridge-Barns won 17-15; S Weeks, S Trussler, B Fallows, R Weeks won 28-12.

In their first league match of the season against Southbourne Rovers, the Eagles struggled but came through in the end by winning on one mat and drawing on the second to pick up five points.

Scores: D Morgan, S Trussler, D Berry, T Berry won 25-13; S Weeks, S Trussler, C Morgan, R Weeks drew 22-22.

OUTDOOR SCENE

LITTLE SPAIN

Work on the green, followed by adverse weather conditions, left the surface at Golf Links Lane unplayable and meant the cancellation of the Pat Gibson Trophy and a spoons drive.

The Pat Gibson Trophy will now hopefully take place before the end of October, which is when the Little Spain have extended their season to.

This Saturday they have their trophy presentation evening following an afternoon of bowling, starting at 3pm.

The next morning, with a 10am start, Little Spain hold their end-of-season meeting, when this season’s achievements and their plans for next year will be among the items discussed.

The annual meeting will take place on April 8.