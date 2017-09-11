Wheels set in motion for Chichester cycling races

One hundred of the best cycle racers from across the south came to Chichester to take part in the first city-centre races, called the Chichester Festival of Cycling.

A 1km circuit starting and finishing near the Assembly Rooms in North Street was formed. Cyclists rode along North Street to The Cross, left along East Street and then left into East Walls. They turned left again along Priory Road into St Peter’s and then took a very sharp left by Lakeland back into North Street and across the finish line.

The Hunters South Architects Women’s Criterium race was won by Lauren Higham, who is just 15, from Team Liv AWOL. Second was Christine Robson and third Jessica Finney.

The City Cycles Chichester Classic Men’s race was won by Paul Hopkins (Team Merida Factory Racing) ahead of Adam Littlechild and David Bone, both from Racing Club Ravenna in Chichester.

The Ringway Chichester Elite Criterium was claimed by Ian Field (Team Hargroves-Ridley-Montezumas), beating Benjamin Marks and

Jake Hales into second and third.

Lovely sunbrought out the crowds, who gave all the riders loud and good humoured support throughout the evening.

Tony Toynton, event organiser for Southdown Velo Cycling Club, said: “We have been thinking that Chichester City Centre could provide a great venue for this sort of cycle racing for many years and these races proved that point – I think everyone from residents to businesses, racers, spectators and visitors all had a great evening.”

