Whitby wows tennis rivals

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted an LTA south east summer county tour ten-and-under boys’ event.

This grade-four singles tournament was the latest in a series of junior tennis events being staged at the club during the summer.

The bronze medal was presented to Jamie Holligon. Elliott Hill finished runner-up and collected silver, with Freddie Whitby again collecting a gold medal – his second gold after his win at the Chichester Easter Junior Open green event.

All these players receive their coaching with the Chichester Tennis Academy based at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “We were entertained by some extremely good tennis once again. It was also very heartening to see so many of our own players taking part and performing exceptionally well.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.