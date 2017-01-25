Why West Sussex sport clubs have law on their side

Celebrating its golden 50th anniversary and after more than seven years of supporting south coast sports teams, Chichester law firm George Ide LLP remains as committed as ever to backing West Sussex sports clubs and youth training initiatives.

Proud to have served its local community since the firm was founded in 1966, George Ide’s association with county sports dates back to 2009 when a decision was taken at board level to offer corporate sponsorship to Chichester Rugby Football Club and Bognor Regis Football Club, reflecting both the firm’s office presence at the time and the sporting interests of some of its leading lawyers.

As a firm we are committed to serving our community, and what better way to get involved across the generations than by supporting local sports? Paul Lewis

Rugby, especially, was a favourite, as litigation partner Ian Oliver testifies: “My son Tom, now a trainee personal injury solicitor with the firm, has been involved with Chichester Rugby Club for many years; he’s been playing rugby since the age of six!

“George Ide has been established locally for 50 years and it’s very important to us that we support our community in any way we can. We are committed to helping valuable health charities such as St. Wilfrid’s Hospice and Headway West Sussex, and we’re just as passionate about supporting sport in our area.

“This year’s opportunity to sponsor match shirts for Chichester RFC’s 90th anniversary celebration match in October against Portsmouth RFC was particularly exciting,” he added.

In addition to rugby and football, George Ide now also lends its support to tennis, squash and gym training through Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club, and is increasingly involved with cricket and youth talent development at the city’s Priory Park Cricket Club, founded in 1851.

Paul Lewis, personal injury partner and head of accident management at George Ide, explains: “Chichester Priory Park CC is amongst the county’s oldest surviving cricket clubs and as such it’s a key part of the colourful patchwork that is our cultural heritage.

“At the same time, today it’s an active and vibrant club, deeply committed to youth training and development; it contributes a great deal to local league cricket and the sport in general.

“As a firm we are committed to serving our community, and what better way to get involved across the generations than by supporting local sports? While sponsorship doesn’t constitute the full extent of our corporate charitable giving, we are proud to encourage sporting excellence as well as promoting the health and lifestyle benefits of fitness for all.

“The whole George Ide team joins me in wishing our sports teams and everyone involved in local sporting or fitness programmes a very happy, healthy, and active 2017!”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!