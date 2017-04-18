Will you be pushing the boat out in May?

Sailing clubs across the area will be hoping to tempt new people on to the water in May as another national promotion of the sport gets started.

From Saturday, May 13 to Sunday, May 21, you can try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost across the area with RYA Push The Boat Out 2017.

You will also discover you don’t even need to own a boat to learn to sail locally, as the county’s clubs and centres have ones you can use.

It is all about getting people afloat who might never have known there was even the chance to try sailing near them.

Your idea of sailing might be big, expensive yachts and a life on the ocean waves. But thousands of people regularly go down to their local sailing club every month across the south, sailing small sailboats or windsurfing along the coast and just loving the buzz of being on the water.

You will be able to get out on the water with experienced volunteers from the clubs in a boat which is suitable for you, your family or friends, whatever your age, ability or experience.

Push The Boat Out event will provide all the equipment you need, just bring a change of clothes, sneakers and a towel. Clubs will have refreshments available at low prices.

and if your whole family found you enjoyed messing about in boats so much you wanted to join a local club it could cost just £20 a month, or less, for all of you.

Many clubs now have excellent, accessible clubhouse facilities, which include comfortable lounges, up-to-date changing areas and rooms dedicated to learning to sail and knowledge improvement.

Find your nearest event at www.rya.org.uk/PTBO2017

CHICHESTER

Chichester Yacht Club’s Merlin Rocket open was blessed with magnificent spring sunshine and winds ranging from force three to four.

Some 27 Merlins came to the line for a three-race series run by race officer Peter Harrison.

Starboard end line bias encouraged lively pre-start maneouvres for the fleet. Close racing resulted in a three-way countback with Sam and Megan Pascoe taking overall honours, with Christian Burrell and Sam Brearey along with Tim Fells and Dave Bosnia all also on four points.

Results: 1 Sam Pascoe, Megan Pascoe, Castle Cove SC, 4.0, 2 Christian Burrell, Sam Brearey, 4.0, 3 Tim Fells, Dave Bosnia Salcombe YC, 4.0, 4 Richard Whitworth, Sam Mottershead, Parkstone, H & Weymouth SC, 6.0, 5 Simon Potts, Alli Potts, Burghfield SC, 8.0, 6 Olly Turner, Holly Scott, Starcross YC, 9.0, 7 Mark Barnes, Alex Horlock, Whitstable YC & Exe SC,13.0, 8 Dan Willett, Pete Nicholson, Brightlingsea SC, 14.0, 9 Roger Phillips, Will Crocker, Burghfield SC & EPSC, 14.0, 10 Judith Massey Graham Williamson HISC, 15.0, 11 Tim Saxton, Jodie Green, GWSC & ISC, 17.0, 12 Will Henderson, Mary Henderson, Salcombe YC, 17.0, 13 Tim Harridge, Tom Jeffcoate, Hampton SC & Lymington YC, 21.0, 14 Alex Jackson, Chris Downham, Shoreham SC, 23.0, 15 William Warren, Mark Oakey, Shoreham SC, 24.0, 16 Will Rainey, Andrea Downham, Burghfield SC, 24.0, 17 Simon Lytton, Jackie Lytton, HISC, 29.0, 18 John Cooper, Becci Wigley, LTSC, 31.0, 19 Sophie Mackley, Will Carroll, Shoreham SC, 31.0, 20 Chris Martin, Oliver MacLean, Midland SC, 32.0, 21 Tony Johnson, Louise Johnson, Lymington YC, 34.0, 22 Neville Herbert, Karl Thorne, Royal Lymington YC, 38.0, 23 Philip Ashworth, Alison Ashworth, Weymouth YC, 40.0, 24 Andy Bines, Rebecca Bines, Brightlingsea YC, 40.0, 25 Jemma Hughes, Simon Worsfold, OYC, 46.0, 26 B Archer Nix, Middleton Stewart Hill, Parkstone YC ,47.0, 27 John Fildes, Charlotte Fildes, Alderney YC, 55.0.

