Wiltshire wilt against West Sussex bowlers - again

West Sussex Premier and A teams were both in action in the inter-county championship – and had contrasting fortunes.

The Premier team entertained Wiltshire at Westergate and were looking for a good result after their win at Wiltshire two weeks ago. They ended with a very satisfying win by 37-3.

In the singles Infinity’s Chris Page won 20-10 and 26-8 while club-mate Jack Rollings won 20-7 and 15-12. In the pairs Southbourne’s Robin Armstrong and Lavant’s Peter Whale won 21-5 and 12-11 whilst Infinty’s Charlotte Rollings with The Martlets’ Malcolm Rollings won 13-11 and 16-6.

In the triples Southbourne’s Audrey Bull, Andy Smith and Dave Alner won 15-8 and drew 13-13. In the fours Crablands’ Joyce Abel with Bognor’s Clive Andrews and Lavant’s Peter Winter won 16-5 and 13-7, while Southbourne’s Karen Alner with Infinity’s Denise Kirby, Steve Jeffery and Richard Jeffery won 12-8 and lost 12-10.

The A team entertained Surrey and were also looking for a good result after their recent win away at Surrey. But they ended with a disappointing loss by 27-13.

In the singles Bognor’s Brian Mills lost 14-12 and 23-8. In the pairs Bognor’s Pam Andrews won 13-12 and lost 18-9.

In the triples Bognor’s David Stansmore with Crablands’ Mollie Back and Fittleworth’s Bernard Adsett won 18-9 and 15-10 while in the other triple Bognor’s Ricky Greco won 9-8 and lost 21-3.

In the fours Bognor’s Marlene Steel with Lavant’s Terry Haigh won 8-4 and 10-7 whilst The Martlets’ Barrie Fitch with Fittleworth’s Dave Herbert lost 13-10 and 13-5.

CRABLANDS

Crablands played their first league match at home to Fittleworth.

Reg Hatch was the captain of the day and Crablands Cormorants came out 38-33 winners to take four points out of the six on offer.

Scores: Joyce Abel, Jan Obermayer, Joyce Heritage and skip Mollie Back lost 17-16; Denise Merritt, Marion Hatch, Wally Obermayer and skip Reg Hatch won 22-16; (friendly): Keith Palin, Trevor Wilson, Rod Shambrook and skip Jim Saunders won 27-13.

The friendly rink featured a teenager from Fittleworth and an nonagenarian from Crablands – but everyone enjoyed the match on this rink regardless of age.

Crablands Avocets v Crablands Bitterns

Newly-promoted Avocets opened the season in style by taking five of the six available points off club-mates Bitterns.

On mat one, skip Bill Merritt and his team of Sylvia Gray, Terry Axworthy and new member Denis Caiger never looked in doubt against Bitterns’ Les Howland, Paul Pugsley, Eddie Willcocks and skip Jim Saunders and triumphed 25-12.

Mat two was very nip-and-tuck. Bitterns’ Geoff Brown, Lil Tuck, Iris Brown and skip Peter Blackman battled well against Avocets Elaine Sadler, Peter Latchford, Celia Foot and skip Alan Foot but Avocets saved an 18-18 draw at the end.

The friendly mat saw Crablands Cormorants players Mollie Back, Keith Palin and Reg Hatch and Avocet Brenda Howes take on Bitterns’ Meg Pocock, Trevor Wilson and Cormorants Wally and Jan Obermayer, but the latter foursome won 29-6.

ARUN

Arun ladies’ first internal game of the season was between captain June Taffurelli’s team and that of Chris Horsley, the vice-captain. The vice-captain’s team won 119-96.

Scores: J Boucher, S Pickard, W Adams beat I Brooker, M Bacon, J Whetstone 20-18; O Fidgeon, L Carthen, D Latter beat L Ramsden, B Collins, B Spicer 23-14; D Mitchell, C Hillier, G Conley beat E Cook, J Simmons, L Hathaway, M Richards 22-6; R Norford, Resi, E Hall beat J Foster, S Simmonds, S Miles 24-19; C Hobbs, E Taylor, M Phillips lost 18-14 to V Greenaway, D Green, B Jones; E Fitch, M Potter, C Horsley lost 20-16 to L Curtis, J Taffurelli, A Janman.

MIDHURST EAGLES

A friendly with Liphook proved a bit of a struggle and Eagles lost on both mats.

Scores: A Burton, J Etheridge-Barns, I Frost, C Morgan lost 19-13; D Morgan, R Softly, D Berry, T Berry lost 23-9.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS v MIDHURST

Both Bognor Goodwoods Silver rinks found themselves well behind when visitors Midhurst established early leads.

Jean and Elwyn Morgan playing with Francis Hollibone and Brian Goodland lost 26-11 to A Knight, C Dixon, C Morgan, R Weeks. However the rink of Peta Watters, Jean Herdman and Tony Unicombe, skipped by Peter Watters, recovered from being 10-2 down after seven ends to score 15 shots in the next four ends to run out comfortable winners by 25-18 against D Morgan, D Berry, B Fallows, T Berry.

This gave Bognor two league points to Midhurst’s four.

On the friendly mat Bognor won 31-14 with young Jack Goodland performing well in his first club match.

OUTDOOR CLUBS

LITTLE SPAIN

Club president Trevor Palmer and competitions secretary Peter Latchford presented the awards at Little Spain’s trophy evening.

Some 22 of the club’s players were up for awards and a brilliant evening was had by all that attended.

Mixed pairs winners Chris Lankshear and John Ballinger were among those to receive silverware from Latchford and Palmer.

MIDDLETON

Eighty members and guests sat down to dinner at the bowls club presentation dinner at Middleton Sports Club.

Sue Brodie, chairman-elect of the sports club, was guest of honour and Chris Hickling, ex-captain of Bognor Golf Club, provided the entertainment.

Photographed are bowls members Andrew Nurse, Jim Delaney, Roslyn Green, Jane Nurse, Jim Maher, club president John Graham, Mary Wootten, Sonia Denny, Bob Bravington and Trevor Finch.