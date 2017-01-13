Yasmin’s a fine skiing citizen in Italy

It was a good end to 2016 for Chichester skier Yasmin Cooper as she scooped two gold medals and two personal-best times in the giant slalom.

The Italian Citizen races took place in Chieso in Valmalenco, a small resort in Italy close to the Swiss border.

Based in the Aosta Valley with the British Ski Academy and supported by Artemis, Delancey British Ski and Snowboard Alpine skier Cooper said: “The training conditions were phenomenal and every day brought a new wave of challenges, accompanied by blue skies and solid reactive snow.”

Cooper’s year was also rounded off by the addition of new sponsors SkiTeam4, a travel company who organise ski and snowboard trips in Austria, Italy, Spain, France and Andorra for schools.

