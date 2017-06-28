Young boxer shows he can Cope so well

Evan Cope has successfully completed the GB National Boxing Bronze award.

Bognor Boxing Club’s Dave Larner assessed Cope for this award, giving marks under six headings.

These included warm-up, demonstrations for lead/rear hand to head and body, lead/rear hand hook to head and body and defences to all

these punches.

He also had shadow boxing assessed on co-ordination of footwork, straight punching and variation with front/rear hand hooks; and non-contact sparring.

Cope showed the ability to follow instruction set by Larner for three one-minute rounds with one-minute rests. Marks were awarded for skill, self-control, appearance, behaviour and fitness.

He was also judged on his warm-down and to finish he answered a number of questions on the rules of amateur boxing.

Larner, a former boxer himself and now a respected amateur boxing coach and judge, commented that he was impressed by Cope’s knowledge of the rules and his ability at this early stage in his development.

He said if Cope continued to work hard he had the potential to become an accomplished boxer.

This award scheme is run by Mark Hibbert – to find out more, contact Mark on 07918 637449.

Hibbert and Cope thanked Larner for giving his time to assess this award.

